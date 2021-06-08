RedWolves snap losing streak with wild comeback against Blowfish

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves saw their four-game losing streak come to an end Tuesday night in one of the wildest rallies likely ever seen at Sparrow Stadium.
The game against Lexington County featured a Little League inside-the-park home run, two rundowns on the same play and a long fly ball that fell somewhere between a spectacular outfield catch and a three-run homer.
All of which occurred in the last three innings as Florence earned a 4-2 come-from-behind victory in the I-20 Series opener.
The RedWolves (3-5) will travel to Asheboro on Wednesday before returning home for an exhibition game against the Macon Eggs. Florence will also host Wilmington on Friday, with both games slated for 7 p.m.
The fantastic finish was in sharp contrast to how the game began as both Florence starter Lathan Todd and Lexington starter Ty Olenchuk were each brilliant through five innings.
Neither gave up a run while Todd, the Sumter High product, was nearly perfect. Ty Swaim’s one-out infield single in the first inning was the only baserunner the Blowfish could muster against the Florence right-hander, who finished with no walks and five strikeouts.
Olenchuk was equally effective. He scattered four hits and had one walk with one strikeout. Florence stranded four runners in scoring position through the first five innings.
The Blowfish finally broke through in the sixth. A pair of two-out walks set things up for Olenchuk, who singled home the first run of the game for a 1-0 LC lead.
The RedWolves pulled even in the bottom of the seventh thanks to shortstop Trey Law’s aggressive baserunning. With two outs, Law singled to left field and made the decision to try to for second base on the play. The throw sailed wide and wound up in the corner of the fence beside the Florence dugout.
By the time the ball was retrieved, Law was already being waved home, and the throw to the plate was offline as Law scored.
Lexington regained the lead in the top of the eighth, but it could have been much worse if not for some errant baserunning by the Blowfish and good defense from the RedWolves.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Olenchuk drove home his second run of the game with a single to center. After Bill Hanna scored, LC shortstop Jalen Vasquez made a wide turn at third, but erred on the side of caution and did not go home.
However, trailing runner Travis Elliott was almost halfway to third when Vasquez went back and was caught in a rundown. The RedWolves eventually made the tag on Elliott, but Vasquez made the decision to try for home not long before Elliott was tagged out, and he was then caught in a rundown and tagged out as well for a double play.
That set the stage for Florence’s big comeback in its half of the eighth. Designated hitter A.J. Lui would have been the second out of the inning, but the ball got away from the LC catcher and he made it to first.
A walk brought Lukas Polanco to the plate, and his towering shot nearly cleared the left field wall, but remained in play. The runners had to hold to see if the ball was caught, but pinch runner Brody Hopkins scored when the Blowfish failed to cover home plate when the ball was thrown back in to the infield.
Edgar Cruz followed with an RBI single and Clayton Peterson added an RBI groundout to cap off the three-run frame as Florence took a 4-2 lead.
Caleb Bly, who came on in relief in the eighth, picked up the win after pitching around a pair of Lexington singles to lead off the ninth. He tossed the final 1 1/3 innings and struck out three.