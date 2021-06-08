RedWolves snap losing streak with wild comeback against Blowfish

The Blowfish finally broke through in the sixth. A pair of two-out walks set things up for Olenchuk, who singled home the first run of the game for a 1-0 LC lead.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The RedWolves pulled even in the bottom of the seventh thanks to shortstop Trey Law’s aggressive baserunning. With two outs, Law singled to left field and made the decision to try to for second base on the play. The throw sailed wide and wound up in the corner of the fence beside the Florence dugout.

By the time the ball was retrieved, Law was already being waved home, and the throw to the plate was offline as Law scored.

Lexington regained the lead in the top of the eighth, but it could have been much worse if not for some errant baserunning by the Blowfish and good defense from the RedWolves.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Olenchuk drove home his second run of the game with a single to center. After Bill Hanna scored, LC shortstop Jalen Vasquez made a wide turn at third, but erred on the side of caution and did not go home.