RedWolves to announce new name, logo at Saturday’s game

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves will unveil their new name, logo and uniforms at the July 31 game against the Wilmington Sharks at Sparrow Stadium.

“Our new identity is electric,” Florence team president Cameron Kovach said. “The name and logo will bring a lot of attention to the city of Florence and our organization.”

The unveiling of the new team name, logo and uniforms will take place at 6 p.m. at the front gates of the stadium. Following the announcement of the new identity, players will be available for autographs with fans before the game begins at 7.

Interview opportunities with players, coaches and front office staff, including 1-on-1’s, and a close-up look at the new uniforms will be available following the announcement at 6 p.m.

The team will play as the new nickname and in the new uniforms during Saturday’s game.

The new team name was chosen from a process that included more than 2,000 suggestions during a month-long campaign. Five finalists emerged and were voted on by over 1,000 fans in the past month. The five team name finalists were: A-Bombs, Fighting Palmettos, Flamingos, Flapjacks and Magicians.