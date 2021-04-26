RedWolves to host job fair Saturday at FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves baseball team is holding a job fair Saturday at Francis Marion University’s Pee Dee Education Center (520 Francis Marion Road).

The event is open to all members of the public interested in seasonal positions with the team. The job fair will be held from 1-4 p.m., so potential new employees can attend and apply at any time during those three hours.

Those who do attend the job fair will be required to adhere to CDC guidelines, which includes wearing a mask and social distancing.

During the job fair, potential new employees will have the opportunity to meet with a RedWolves staff member for a quick conversation. Those selected at the end of the job fair will move on to the next steps and be invited for a call-back. The call-back session will include a more formal interview.

You can visit http://florenceredwolves.com/jobs to download and fill out the 2021 Game Day Worker Application ahead of the job fair.

The RedWolves will be filling positions in concessions, game entertainment, game/event operations, merchandise and ticket sales.