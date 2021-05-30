RedWolves topple Sharks 9-6 in seven innings Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence RedWolves picked up theri second straight victory on Saturday night with a 9-6 win over Wilmington in seven innings.

The game was called because of inclement weather. Florence (2-1) returns to action Tuesday with a 7 p.m. home game against Holly Springs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The RedWolves smacked five doubles in Saturday's contest as part of an 11-hit attack. Center fielder Edgar Cruz hit two as part of a 3 for 4 night while also driving in two runs and scoring twice.

Shortstop Justin Horn also went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI while designated hitter Kaleb Harrison drove in a pair and doubled as well.

Francis Marion standout Todd Mattox added two hits for the RedWolves.

Starter Lathan Todd and reliever Blair Rogers combined to strike out 10 Sharks, with Rogers picking up the win after tossing three innings of relief and allowing one run on one hit.