Registration for adult wooden bat softball, kickball leagues opens Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. −The City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism will run registration for their 2022 Summer Wooden Bat Adult Softball Leagues & Adult Kickball Leagues from Tuesday through May 31.

If your team is interested in participating, please stop by and pick up an information packet at the City of Florence Recreation Department Administrative offices located at 513 Barnes Street in Florence, 29501. Fees will be accepted Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Recreation Department or at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex upper complex press box offices.

The registration fee is $475 per team for softball and $375 per team for kickball. The deadline for paying the registration fee is May 31. All paid teams may begin practicing at Freedom Florence beginning on June 7.

Games will begin on June 21. Team Rep meetings will be held on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. for softball and 7:30 p.m. for kickball at the Freedom Florence Upper Complex Press Box.

Leagues offered are Adult Coed and Adult Open. Any individuals wishing to sign up without a team will be placed on a free agent list, available to be called by any team needing additional players. Individuals can register by phone at 843-669-4597 or by email. Players on the free agent list are not guaranteed to be placed on a team.

If you have any questions, please call the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex offices at 843-669-4597 or contact by email to rocky@cityofflorence.com.