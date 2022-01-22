 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registration for Spring Adult Softball Leagues begins Feb. 1
0 Comments
REC SPORTS

Registration for Spring Adult Softball Leagues begins Feb. 1

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ATHLETICS AND TOURISM LOGO.png

FLORENCE, S.C. − The City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism will run registration for its 2022 Spring Adult Softball Leagues from Feb. 1 through  Feb. 25.

If your team is interested in participating, please stop by and pick up an information packet at the City of Florence Recreation Department Administrative offices located at 513 Barnes St. in Florence, 29501.

Fees will be accepted Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Recreation Department or at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex upper complex press box offices.

The registration fee is $475.00 per team. The deadline for paying the registration fee is February 25. All paid teams may begin practicing at Freedom Florence beginning on March 7.

A team rep meeting will also be held at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex on March 7. Teams will be notified of their meeting time. Games will begin on March 21.

Leagues offered are: Adult Coed and Adult Open (A & B Divisions). Any individuals wishing to sign up without a team will be placed on a free agent list, available to be called by any team needing additional players.

Individuals can register by phone at 843-669-4597 or by email. Players on the free agent list are not guaranteed to be placed on a team.

If you have any questions, please call the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex offices at 843-669-4597 or contact by email to rocky@cityofflorence.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert