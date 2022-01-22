Registration for Spring Adult Softball Leagues begins Feb. 1

FLORENCE, S.C. − The City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism will run registration for its 2022 Spring Adult Softball Leagues from Feb. 1 through Feb. 25.

If your team is interested in participating, please stop by and pick up an information packet at the City of Florence Recreation Department Administrative offices located at 513 Barnes St. in Florence, 29501.

Fees will be accepted Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Recreation Department or at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex upper complex press box offices.

The registration fee is $475.00 per team. The deadline for paying the registration fee is February 25. All paid teams may begin practicing at Freedom Florence beginning on March 7.

A team rep meeting will also be held at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex on March 7. Teams will be notified of their meeting time. Games will begin on March 21.

Leagues offered are: Adult Coed and Adult Open (A & B Divisions). Any individuals wishing to sign up without a team will be placed on a free agent list, available to be called by any team needing additional players.