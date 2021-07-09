Registration open for City of Florence Fall Adult Softball Leagues

FLORENCE, S.C. − The City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism will run registration for their 2021 Fall Adult Softball Leagues through July 30 at the City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices located at 513 Barnes Street.
If your team is interested in participating, please stop by and pick up an information packet and to pay your team registration fees. Paying fees and packet pick up will also be available to teams at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex. You can send an email to rocky@cityofflorence.com or call 843-669-4597 and have the information e-mailed to your team rep and to set a time to drop off fees.
The registration fee is $475 per team for the Coed and Open Leagues. Registration fee for the Junior League, 35 and older, will be $325. The deadline for paying the registration fee is July 30 at 5:30 p.m. All paid teams may begin practicing at the Freedom Florence beginning on Aug. 3. A team rep meeting will be held at the Freedom Florence Recreation Upper Complex with team reps at 6:30 p.m on Aug. 2. USSSA game rules, league rules and discussion on all by-laws will be held at that time. Games will begin on Aug. 16.
Leagues offered are: Adult Open Coed, Adult Open “A” and “B” divisions and a Junior 35 and Older League. Any individuals wishing to sign up without a team will be placed on a free agent list, available to be called by any team needing extra players. Individuals can register by phone at 843-669-4597 or by e-mail.
Players on the free agent list are not guaranteed to be placed on a team. Adult softball Coed and Open league games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Junior, 35 and older, League games will be played on Wednesday evenings. All leagues will use USSSA Rules in conjunction with the City of Florence Recreation softball League guidelines and by-laws. All bats must have a legible USSSA Thumbprint and they will be PSI checked and provided a new sticker before being used in league play.
If you have any questions, please call the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex offices at 843-669-4597.