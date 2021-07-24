Registration opens soon for City of Florence adult kickball, flag football leagues

FLORENCE, S.C. − Registration for the City of Florence Fall Adult Coed Kickball League will begin Aug. 2 and run through Aug. 27.

All games will be played during the week at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex. A Coed Division will be offered with an entry fee of $375 per team. Practices will begin the week of Aug. 30 with games starting on Sept. 13.

For more information, please call 843-669-4597 or stop by the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex upper complex press box at 1515 Freedom Boulevard or the City of Florence Athletics and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices at 513 Barnes Street in Florence from Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to pick up a league packet and to register.

You can also email questions to rocky@cityofflorence.com. The team representative meeting will be held Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the upper complex Field 5 at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex.

Adult Flag Football

Registration for the City of Florence/Carolina Sports Association Adult Open Flag Football League will run from Aug. 2 through Aug. 27.