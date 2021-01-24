Registration set for City of Florence spring adult softball leagues

FLORENCE, S.C. − The City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism will run registration for its 2021 Spring Adult Softball Leagues from Feb. 1-Feb. 26 at the City of Florence Parks & Recreation Administrative Offices located at 513 Barnes St.

Interested teams cans pick up an information packet and pay registration fees at the Administrative Offices or at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex. Email rocky@cityofflorence.com or call 843-669-4597 to have the information emailed to a team representative and to set a time to drop off fees.

The registration fee is $475 per team for the Coed and Open Leagues. Registration fee for the Junior League is $325. The deadline for paying the registration fee is Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

All teams that have paid their fees can begin practicing at Freedom Florence beginning March 15. A team rep meeting will be held at the Freedom Florence Recreation Upper Complex and team reps will be notified of their meeting date and time.

USSSA game rules, league rules and discussion on all by-laws and possible changes will be held at that time. Games will begin March 29.