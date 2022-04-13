Remarkable streak comes to an end for FMU's Mattox

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior third baseman Todd Mattox saw his streak of safely reaching base come to an end on Tuesday night during an 8-5 win over Lander University in 12 innings.

The streak was nine games shy of the NCAA Division II all-time mark of 88 set by Craige Lyerly of Catawba College during the 2009 and 2010 seasons. The all divisions mark is 104 games by Eric Cirella of Division III Salve Regina University in Rhode Island.

Mattox was 0-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly in the victory over the Bearcats. The Winnsboro native grounded into double plays in the first and sixth innings, fouled out to the first baseman in the third, drove in the first FMU run with a sacrifice fly to left center in the eighth, laid down a sacrifice bunt that helped lead to the tying run in the 10th inning, and popped up to the first baseman in the 11th.

His first swing of the night in the bottom of the first produced a sharp line drive that landed just foul, a foot outside the left field line.

The streak started with a 1-for-4 performance in a 6-2 loss to the University of North Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020.

“Impressive” is what long-time FMU coach Art Inabinet called the feat.

“To go that many games and to continue to get on base is phenomenal," he said. "Having a player that consistent get on base helps you win games. To be able to count on someone in the middle of the lineup always being a presence on the base paths creates RBI opportunities for those that follow.

“This kind of streak is indicative of Todd being a baseball player. You have to be resilient. Now he will have to start a new streak, and there is not a better person and player to handle that task than Todd Mattox. I am sure he will bounce back.”

Francis Marion will play a three-game Conference Carolinas series against Chowan University this weekend beginning with a single game on Friday at 3 p.m. in Murfreesboro, N.C.

Mattox is a graduate of Bythewood High School and a business major at FMU.

Facts of the Streak

• Lasted 777 days

• Mattox hit safely in 67 of the 79 games

• He batted .409 (132-for-323) with 80 runs scored

• 3 times the streak was extended by a walk

• 4 times the streak was extended by being hit by a pitch

• 5 times the streak was extended by a walk and hit by pitch

When the Streak started…..

• Francis Marion was a member of the Peach Belt Conference

• Donald J. Trump was President

• Most people had never worn a mask in public

• HBO Max had just announced a Friends reunion special

• Tom Brady was a New England Patriot

• James Harden and Russell Westbrook were members of the Houston Rockets

• Washington Nationals were the defending World Series champs

• Los Angeles Dodgers were in a 30-year title drought

• Toronto Raptors were the defending NBA champions

• Kansas City Chiefs had just won the Super Bowl ending a 50-year title drought

• Sonic The Hedgehog was the No. 1 movie at the box office

• Memories by Maroon 5 was No. 1 on the Top 40 music list

• Most people did not know who Dr. Anthony Fauci was