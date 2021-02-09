Resilient Bruins fall short against Myrtle Beach in Region 6-4A tourney

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence’s boys’ basketball season came to a heartbreaking end Tuesday in the opening round of the Region 6-4A tournament.

A late Myrtle Beach basket followed by a Bruins’ miss and turnover in their final two possessions helped the Seahawks hold on for a 44-43 victory at the SFHS gymnasium.

With West Florence under quarantine, MBHS advances to Thursday’s tournament title game and earns an automatic berth in the 4A state playoffs.

South ends the season with a 1-5 record in what was a challenging year to say the least in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like most teams in the area, SFHS wasn’t able to get on the court for a good part of December and most of January.

Still, the Bruins were neck-and-neck with Myrtle Beach for most of Tuesday’s matchup. They battled back from and early 13-4 deficit to pull within two points by the start of the second quarter. South was down 25-17 at the break and fell into a 27-19 hole early in the third before rallying again.

SFHS tied the game at 30-30 with just under a minute remaining in the third stanza. After coming back from a seven-point deficit in the fourth, South took its first and only lead of the game, 43-42, with just over a minute remaining.