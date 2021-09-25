Resilient Bruins overcome loss of Sellers, beat NMB 23-17

Especially on defense. The Chiefs drove inside the SFHS 30-yard line five times during the game, but managed just 10 points – including seven in the final 40 seconds. NMB quarterback Cam Freeman was sacked four times and South forced three turnovers on downs deep inside its own territory.

“They bowed up when he had to have them and made the plays we had to have at critical moments of the game,” Marlowe said. “That’s how you win big games like this and that was huge for us.”

SFHS also got a huge game from Rhodes, who wound up leading with his legs and his arm. He scored two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter as the Bruins built a 17-3 lead at the half and then found Noah Moore from 4 yards out to give South a 23-3 lead late in the third quarter.

He wound up 13 of 19 for 124 yards – most of which went to Evin Singletary who finished with a team-high eight catches for 88 yards.

“When you lose you’re starting quarterback, a lot of things seem to go wrong,” Rhodes said after the game. “But I told them I’ve got their back if they’ve got my back – put trust in me and I’ll put trust in you and we’ll come out with the ‘W.’