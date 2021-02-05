Resilient Raiders rally for region title

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Jimmy Williams had a simple message for his squad prior to Thursday’s home showdown against Johnsonville.

“I told them that you’re only an underdog if you think you are,” the Hannah-Pamplico boys’ basketball coach said. “We felt like we were the better team.

“We went out and proved that tonight.”

The Raiders weathered an early scoring surge from JHS and used a balanced offensive attack and a fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 61-56 victory and the Region 5-A title.

It was the second victory over the Golden Flashes this season for H-P (9-1, 7-0), who took home the region crown for the first time since 2016.

“Last year, we went 3-17,” Raiders junior forward Cyrus Ellison said. “So it was big for us to come out this year and be stronger.

“It was a big game and we came out and played defense and executed.”

Ellison led H-P with 16 points and perhaps none were bigger than his final three. Leading 58-56 with less than 10 seconds remaining, a Johnsonville turnover allowed the Raiders to inbound the ball and it came to Ellison, who put up a three-pointer for the final dagger.