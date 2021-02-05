Resilient Raiders rally for region title

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Jimmy Williams had a simple message for his squad prior to Thursday’s home showdown against Johnsonville.
“I told them that you’re only an underdog if you think you are,” the Hannah-Pamplico boys’ basketball coach said. “We felt like we were the better team.
“We went out and proved that tonight.”
The Raiders weathered an early scoring surge from JHS and used a balanced offensive attack and a fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 61-56 victory and the Region 5-A title.
It was the second victory over the Golden Flashes this season for H-P (9-1, 7-0), who took home the region crown for the first time since 2016.
“Last year, we went 3-17,” Raiders junior forward Cyrus Ellison said. “So it was big for us to come out this year and be stronger.
“It was a big game and we came out and played defense and executed.”
Ellison led H-P with 16 points and perhaps none were bigger than his final three. Leading 58-56 with less than 10 seconds remaining, a Johnsonville turnover allowed the Raiders to inbound the ball and it came to Ellison, who put up a three-pointer for the final dagger.
“I had to get my Kobe (Bryant) moment,” Ellison said, smiling. “I’m lucky it went in, though. It was just something I saw. Nobody was open so I just ran to get the ball and shot it.”
It was the decisive blow in what had been a back-and-forth contest for the majority of the second half. Neither team had more than a four-point advantage until a 12-2 run by Pamplico in the fourth put them up 57-51.
The Golden Flashes got to within two with 32.6 seconds remaining thanks to five straight points from Quez Lewis, but a missed three-pointer and ensuing turnover with less than 20 seconds sealed the win for the Raiders.
“We had a lot of player step up big tonight — Cyrus, Zander (Poston), Tyris (Jenkins) all stepped up,” Williams said. “Victor (Jackson) hit a couple of big shots for us a well.”
Jackson added 13 points while Poston, Jenkins and Mikayon White each finished with seven as H-P used a balanced scoring effort to rally from a double-digit deficit in the second quarter.
Lewis and the Flashes (6-6, 3-2) came out hot to open the game as they took a 21-10 lead into the second stanza. Lewis, coming off his historic 45-point game against Timmonsville, sank four treys in the opening quarter and finished with a game-high 31 points.
But seven different Raiders found the scoresheet in the second quarter as they pulled within 31-29 at the break.
“We’ve got to do a better job of responding under certain situation,” Johnsonville coach Harris Avant said. “Give Hannah-Pamplico all the credit in the world. They played hard and they wanted to win in on their home court.
“But we’ve still some things we have to work on. It wasn’t our best shooting night from the perimeter and we didn’t react and respond like we should to certain times we were (pressured).”
Tyland Timmons added 11 points for Johnsonville.
JOHNSONVILLE (56)
Quez Lewis 31, Tyland Timmons 11, Avant 8, Wilson 6.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (61)
Cyrus Ellison 16, Victor Jackson 13, White 7, Poston 7, Jenkins 7, Fleming 6, Coaxum 5.
GIRLS
Johnsonville 38
Hannah-Pamplico 22
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Ny’Asia Graham’s 14-point night helped the Golden Flashes earn a region victory over Hannah-Pamlico.
Graham scored 10 points in the first half as Johnsonville took a 21-13 lead into the break and cruised the rest of the way.
Terionna Nesmith added eight points for the Flashes followed by Brooks Eaddy and Tanija Timmons with six each. All of Timmons’ points came via the three-pointer.