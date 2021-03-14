Resilient South Florence, dominant Darlington earn Pee Dee Pitch-Off crowns

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — It had been more than a decade since the host South Florence Bruins had been able to call themselves “Pee Dee Pitch-Off Champions,” coach Bobby Jones said.

So it was no surprise that the championship T-shirts were a hot commodity Saturday night as SFHS players celebrated a unique run to the Pool A title at Savannah Grove Park.

South made it to the championship rounds despite dropping its second game Thursday in extra innings, and rallied to earn a pair of big wins on the final day. The Bruins topped Cheraw 8-0 in four innings in the semifinals before nipping Hannah-Pamplico 5-3 in five innings for the crown.

Circumstances forced this year’s tournament to be split into two brackets with two champions crowned. Darlington, the 2020 Pee Dee Pitch-Off champ, defended its title by shutting out Lake View 7-0 in the other championship matchup to win Pool B.

“We played well today … we didn’t play that well Thursday, but we played well today,” Jones said of his team’s title run. “(Thursday’s loss) was a big-time wake-up call … They rose to the challenge of the teams we played today.”