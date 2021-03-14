Resilient South Florence, dominant Darlington earn Pee Dee Pitch-Off crowns

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — It had been more than a decade since the host South Florence Bruins had been able to call themselves “Pee Dee Pitch-Off Champions,” coach Bobby Jones said.
So it was no surprise that the championship T-shirts were a hot commodity Saturday night as SFHS players celebrated a unique run to the Pool A title at Savannah Grove Park.
South made it to the championship rounds despite dropping its second game Thursday in extra innings, and rallied to earn a pair of big wins on the final day. The Bruins topped Cheraw 8-0 in four innings in the semifinals before nipping Hannah-Pamplico 5-3 in five innings for the crown.
Circumstances forced this year’s tournament to be split into two brackets with two champions crowned. Darlington, the 2020 Pee Dee Pitch-Off champ, defended its title by shutting out Lake View 7-0 in the other championship matchup to win Pool B.
“We played well today … we didn’t play that well Thursday, but we played well today,” Jones said of his team’s title run. “(Thursday’s loss) was a big-time wake-up call … They rose to the challenge of the teams we played today.”
None more so than Bruins shortstop Gracelyn Flowers. She accounted for four of South’s five runs on the board with three of them coming via the long ball. Her third inning solo homer tied the game at 3-3 and her two-run shot in the top of the fifth proved to be the difference in the game.
“Two big home runs … But Gracelyn played well defensively, too,” Jones said. “She had a good defensive game as well.”
Katie Catoe had the other RBI for South — an RBI single during a two-run first inning.
It was a disappointing finish for the Raiders, but a strong tournament showing nonetheless. After being shut out 1-0 by Pee Dee Academy in its opening game, H-P rebounded to reach the championship rounds. A 10-0 victory over Conway put Pamplico up against SFHS, and the Raiders battled all the way to the end.
Jadan Lee had an RBI single in the first and H-P briefly took a 3-2 lead in the second on a two-run error by the Bruins. The Raiders threatened in the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back one-out singles, but SF starter Payton Perry induced a 6-4-3 double play to Flowers to end the game.
The Falcons meanwhile had far less drama in their 7-0 victory over Lake View in the title game as they capped off a dominant tournament performance by going 4-0.
“It’s a good feeling,” DHS coach Tim Wiley said. “We won it last year and the year got cut short. We’ve got six seniors … about half the team is seniors so I’m happy for them.
“Just a good feeling.”
The Falcons jumped to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and cruised from there behind starter Madie Andrews, who allowed four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts on the mound.
Andrews also had two hits and drove in a pair as did Naya Jones. Ashton Goodwin also plated two runs.
“We’re solid in nine spots (in the lineup),” Wiley said. “We could do a little better hitting the ball, but we play good defense and we pitch very well — we gave up three runs all weekend.”
Lake View’s Spivey Evans, Emma King, Hollie Scott, and Becca Cox each collected a hit for the Wild Gators, who made the title game after defeating county rival Dillon 2-1 earlier Saturday.