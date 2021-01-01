Return date for Florence One basketball teams murkier after Thursday announcement

FLORENCE, S.C. — It has already been a season of challenges for high school basketball teams in Florence in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Thursday resulted in another one to start the new year.
Florence 1 Schools announced that upon return from the winter break, the district will switch to full virtual learning for two weeks. As part of that move, all extra-circular activities — including athletics — will be shut down.
What this means for South Florence, West Florence and Wilson High Schools on the court is still up in the air, but it likely pushes back an already condensed schedule by at least another week and perhaps longer.
Although F1S students were originally scheduled to return to school Monday, the school district had already announced that all athletic activities would be shut down through Jan. 3. Practices were scheduled to begin again on Jan. 4 with Jan. 11 as the start date for competition again.
If that same time frame is adopted again, practices might not resume until Jan. 18 with games not beginning again until Jan. 25. According to the South Carolina High School League's website, the playoffs for girls' and boys' basketball are set to begin Feb. 15 and 16, respectively.
The three F1S athletic directors (South Florence's Cody Slaughter, West Florence's Greg Johnson and Wilson's Derrick McQueen) were contacted to comment for this story. None of them responded.
The majority of the remaining games for all three schools involve Region 6-4A play, and those results determine playoff berths and seeding. Each game takes on more meaning now as the playoff field for each classification has been reduced to 16 teams total.
So far, only Myrtle Beach and Darlington have played any region contests as Hartsville, North Myrtle Beach and all three Florence schools were originally slated to begin on Jan. 11. Now, from Monday through Jan. 15, the Darlington County School District (Lamar, Darlington, Hartsville) won't practice or play sports as that school district's learning will go all virtual during that time. Before the break, DCSD approved a halt to all athletic activities from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11.
It remains to be seen if the Horry County School district will follow suit. Horry County allowed games to take place during the holiday break, but a determination about events in the first two weeks of January has not been made yet, according to the Horry County Schools website. Horry schools will be distance learning for at the least the first two weeks in 2021, however.
The decision of playing or not playing games has, so far, been left up to the individual school districts and not mandated by the South Carolina High School League.
“I still trust our member schools,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in early December. “As I’ve always said, their administrations know their local areas a whole lot better than me. I’ve got a state average I can lean to. They’ve got an advantage on me: They’ve got the state average, AND their local situation. So they can make a better decision than I could.”
Singleton added then that he didn’t feel as if shutting down sports entirely was the right move.
“It’d be challenging to shut everybody down, that everybody can’t play — that because this group can’t play, we’re not going to allow anybody to play. I don’t feel like that’s the answer,” he added.
The F1S development marks another hurdle in what has already been a trying and sometimes frustrating on-and-off start to the basketball season.
“We’re already one game in, and we’ve already been affected by a COVID cancellation,” Slaughter said back in early December. “The virus kind of already has affected our season. Then, you have to rebound quickly to find games to pick up for the ones that have been postponed or canceled.
“This week, it hurt us worse because this was the one where we had non-region games,” he added. “Starting next week, in region competition, if we get postponed, we’ve got to reschedule with the very team that our game got postponed with. And that can be a little harder, especially as you get later into the season and you start running out of time (before the playoffs start).”
And on Friday, Florence School District 3 (Lake City High School) announced class resumes Tuesday, completely virtual for all students and staff. Virtual learning for students will continue through January 15. All athletic games and practices are postponed as well. Practices will transition back within the two weeks.