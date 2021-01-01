Return date for Florence One basketball teams murkier after Thursday announcement

The majority of the remaining games for all three schools involve Region 6-4A play, and those results determine playoff berths and seeding. Each game takes on more meaning now as the playoff field for each classification has been reduced to 16 teams total.

So far, only Myrtle Beach and Darlington have played any region contests as Hartsville, North Myrtle Beach and all three Florence schools were originally slated to begin on Jan. 11. Now, from Monday through Jan. 15, the Darlington County School District (Lamar, Darlington, Hartsville) won't practice or play sports as that school district's learning will go all virtual during that time. Before the break, DCSD approved a halt to all athletic activities from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11.

It remains to be seen if the Horry County School district will follow suit. Horry County allowed games to take place during the holiday break, but a determination about events in the first two weeks of January has not been made yet, according to the Horry County Schools website. Horry schools will be distance learning for at the least the first two weeks in 2021, however.

The decision of playing or not playing games has, so far, been left up to the individual school districts and not mandated by the South Carolina High School League.