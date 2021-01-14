Right mix has Pee Dee Academy boys atop region

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Kyle Drew admits his team isn’t likely to put up a lot of points any time soon, but that’s not what makes it successful anyway.

It’s defense that the Pee Dee Academy boys’ basketball team hangs its hat on, and so far, that’s been good enough to put the Golden Eagles at the top of SCISA Region 3-2A.

PDA is 6-1 overall and is one of only two undefeated teams left (Dillon Christian) in region play at 3-0.

“We communicate well and we’re pretty multiple on defense and I think we give a lot of offensive guys fits,” Drew said of his squad. “… We’re not going to go out there and score 80 or 90 points and run it up like some other teams can. We’re going to try to keep you in a 50 or 60-point ball game and try to be physical.”

It’s worked so far, as PDA has only allowed 97 points through three region games for an average of 32.3 points per game allowed. No team in the region has topped the 47-point mark yet against the Golden Eagles.

Now they get set to face the meat of their schedule against Christian Academy, Carolina Academy and Dillon Christian in the next week and a half.

