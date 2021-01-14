Right mix has Pee Dee Academy boys atop region

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Kyle Drew admits his team isn’t likely to put up a lot of points any time soon, but that’s not what makes it successful anyway.
It’s defense that the Pee Dee Academy boys’ basketball team hangs its hat on, and so far, that’s been good enough to put the Golden Eagles at the top of SCISA Region 3-2A.
PDA is 6-1 overall and is one of only two undefeated teams left (Dillon Christian) in region play at 3-0.
“We communicate well and we’re pretty multiple on defense and I think we give a lot of offensive guys fits,” Drew said of his squad. “… We’re not going to go out there and score 80 or 90 points and run it up like some other teams can. We’re going to try to keep you in a 50 or 60-point ball game and try to be physical.”
It’s worked so far, as PDA has only allowed 97 points through three region games for an average of 32.3 points per game allowed. No team in the region has topped the 47-point mark yet against the Golden Eagles.
Now they get set to face the meat of their schedule against Christian Academy, Carolina Academy and Dillon Christian in the next week and a half.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball and continue to play good defense,” Drew said. “We’ve got to have some guys step up. I’ve got four players that have kind of seen and done it all in region play before, so they know what to expect and they’ve got show these newer guys what to expect.
“It’s not easy by any means. We really do have to come together and mature and get after it if we want to get to where we want to go.”
Pee Dee had high hopes entering the season, as a strong mix of returning and newer players provided a deep bench. Caleb Oakley is the lone senior while juniors Cameron Weston and Colton Caulder return as well, with Weston currently leading the team in scoring.
Hudson Spivey, a sophomore, is also back in the mix, but junior Dylan Carter tore his ACL during football season and is unavailable.
Even so, the Golden Eagles have gotten a boost from the group of last year’s junior varsity players that was brought up. Drew Singletary has been a constant presence in the starting lineup with Landyn Tyler, Leevi White, Hughes Ellington, Landon Nobles and Allen Moore all in the rotation as well.
“I’m playing more people this year than I have probably since I’ve been here,” Drew said. “We’re playing nine to 10 guys to really get them ready for region play and they’ve done a great job of stepping in and really showing a want-to and a lot of effort on the defensive end.
“I’ve been very pleased with how we’ve been able to come together as a team and gel. We’re not quite where we want to be yet, and we’ve got a long ways to go, but I think we’re on the right path.”