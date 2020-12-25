Robinson, Heat top Zion, Pelicans 111-98

Robinson’s seven 3s tied the Christmas mark Ingram set last year.

“The guy is a great, great shooter. He's going to have nights like that," Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. “But at least three of them were ones where we could have done a better job."

JJ Redick’s 3-pointer with 7:43 left cut Miami’s lead to 91-85 and came during a stretch when the Heat went five minutes without a field goal. But the Pelicans got no closer.

The Heat restored order by scoring 11 of the game’s next 13 points, and when Achiuwa — the rookie who had strong defensive minutes — forced Williamson into a turnover with 3:55 left, the entire Miami bench rose in celebration.

“We knew they would make a run, but we stayed composed," Dragic said.

New Orleans led 17-9 midway through the opening quarter — and got outscored 52-21 by Miami over the next 13½ minutes, with the Heat hitting nine of their 13 first-half 3s in that span on the way to a 23-point lead.

The Pelicans chipped away, getting within 66-53 at the half and 88-79 after three. But New Orleans shot only 30% in the final quarter and Ingram went scoreless in those 12 minutes after playing the entire third period.