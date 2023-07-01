FLORENCE, S.C. − Jake Ogden doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning and Alex Rodgers immediately followed with a walk-off single as the Florence Flamingos rallied for a 6-5 victory over Macon on Friday at Carolina Bank Field.

Florence improved to 9-14 overall after the victory with its next home game slated for Monday at 7 p.m. against the Bacon.

The Flamingos were down 3-0 after the top of the first but clawed their way back thanks in large part to a three-run seventh inning that tied the game at 5-5.

Ogden had a RBI triple during that inning and Rogers plated a run as well. Nick Marinconz, Ethan Harden and Yariel Diaz drove in the other runs for Florence.

The bullpen came through again for the Flamingos as Drake Thames, Daniel Barcena and Bryson Schultz combined to toss five innings and allow just one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.