DARLINGTON, S.C. − Michael Rogers is retiring as Trinity Collegiate School’s baseball coach following 10 seasons.

In 2021, Rogers led the program to its most wins with 22 and first Class 3A playoff appearance. In 2022, the Titans produced another 20-win season and reached the state semifinals.

This year, Trinity is region champion and is in line for potentially the program’s best playoff seeding.

Seven Titans players have signed baseball scholarships at the collegiate level under Rogers.