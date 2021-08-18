Roller aims to maintain Dillon's run of success in 1st year

DILLON, S.C. – The Dillon High School football program has been a gold standard when it comes to success on the gridiron.
Kelvin Roller doesn’t expect that to change – even though he’s the first new Wildcats coach on the sideline in the past 30 years.
He replaces Jackie Hayes, who led DHS to seven state championships during his remarkable 29-year tenure before stepping down this past offseason. Roller was tabbed to be just the fourth Dillon coach since 1969. The transition probably will be a smooth one.
He’s served as the team’s offensive coordinator since 2011 and has overseen an unprecedented era of dominance even by Dillon’s high standards. The Wildcats played in the state championship game for eight consecutive years from 2012 through 2019 with Roller calling the shots offensively. The team scored at least 500 points and had 10 wins in every one of those years.
So in that regard, not much will change as Roller expects the Wildcats to pick up right where they left off last year. Dillon went 6-1, with the only loss coming in the 3A playoffs at Gilbert.
“Everything’s been going well,” Roller said. “Kids have responded and we’ve had some really good days of practice. We’ve got a structure in place for our program. We’re just trying to spend a little bit more time with them off the field doing some things as well as a little bit more time lifting weights. We really didn’t get a chance to lift like normal last year, but no excuses.
“But we felt like our program wasn’t broken, so no need to try and fix it. We wanted to keep things consistent.”
Offense
The receiving corps took a hit from graduation in the forms of Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, a Louisville signee, along with BoBo McKinnon and Quashod Singleton.
Still, the Wildcats have a talented and experienced backfield, led by senior running back Nemo Squire. Squire had more than 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2020 while fellow back Nigel George had more than 500 yards rushing and double-digit scores as well.
Quarterback Jack Grider returns as well. He was among the top passing QBs in the Pee Dee last season with more than 1,000 yards.
“Those guys are very good players and they’re experienced and smart,” Roller said of the trio. “They know the offense and they know the ins and outs of our program and they’re great team leaders.”
The offensive line lost a couple of key cogs in Knox Jackson and Shrine Bowler Avery Hewitt. It will be a young unit, Roller said.
“I think they can be talented, and I like the group we’ve got even though there’s not a lot of playing experience,” he added. “But they’ll continue to grow and develop.”
Defense
Perhaps more than most years, there will be a number of players who will have to line up on both sides of the ball for Dillon this season.
Chris McCollum, who will also play tight end, will be on the defensive line, as will Jhyree Brigman, who is also slated to play tight end.
Anthony Grant and Avery Bethea will also line up on the line along with Peyton Small, who will be on the offensive line, too.
The linebacking corps is deep and will consist of A.J. Scott, Sirmod McCallum, Aubrey Bethea and Darius Ladson, who started last year. A’vontae Waldon and Jamarion McRae probably will see time as well.
“We’ve got to make sure we do a good job of getting these guys quality reps,” Roller said. “We probably need to be a little bit more physical than we have been in the past, but we still have to make sure we get them all to the game, so that’s a fine line that coaches always have to work with in practice.”
Special teams
Jamie Sowells will be the place-kicker for the Wildcats, with the punter yet to be determined.
Squire probably will not return any kicks, Roller said, but George, Charles Brayboy and McRae are likely candidates.