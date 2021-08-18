Roller aims to maintain Dillon's run of success in 1st year

DILLON, S.C. – The Dillon High School football program has been a gold standard when it comes to success on the gridiron.

Kelvin Roller doesn’t expect that to change – even though he’s the first new Wildcats coach on the sideline in the past 30 years.

He replaces Jackie Hayes, who led DHS to seven state championships during his remarkable 29-year tenure before stepping down this past offseason. Roller was tabbed to be just the fourth Dillon coach since 1969. The transition probably will be a smooth one.

He’s served as the team’s offensive coordinator since 2011 and has overseen an unprecedented era of dominance even by Dillon’s high standards. The Wildcats played in the state championship game for eight consecutive years from 2012 through 2019 with Roller calling the shots offensively. The team scored at least 500 points and had 10 wins in every one of those years.

So in that regard, not much will change as Roller expects the Wildcats to pick up right where they left off last year. Dillon went 6-1, with the only loss coming in the 3A playoffs at Gilbert.