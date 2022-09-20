Roller, McCollum on opposite coaching sides Friday as Dillon hosts MCHS

DILLON, S.C. – To say Kelvin Roller and Quin McCollum know each other well is something of an understatement.

Both coaches hail from Clio, and despite Roller being two years younger, the pair spent a lot of its formative years playing on the same football teams at the rec league and eventually high school levels.

They also both graduated from Marlboro County High, so Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup will be something of a reunion as McCollum brings his Bulldogs into Dillon Memorial Stadium to face Roller and his Wildcats.

It will mark the 26th time the two rivals have met, with the Wildcats holding a 16-9 advantage in the series.

MCHS (3-1) has seen an early resurgence under McCollum, who is in his first year serving as the head coach. The Bulldogs’ only blemish was a 20-0 loss to Oceanside Collegiate – the second-ranked team in Class 2A.

Marlboro now sets its sights on the second-ranked squad in 3A as Dillon (4-0) looks to maintain its perfect record.

“Playing behind the white wall is no small feat for anybody,” McCollum said. “They do a lot of things really well, and running the ball is something they do quite well. They have some big, strong guys up front and in the backfield.

“They don’t just run with one guy – the quarterback is a threat, the running back is a threat and they have a guy (Chris McCollum) who will come off the bench and run it down your throat as well.”

Ty Martin leads the way for the Wildcats with 632 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. McCollum has been force near the goal line and on two-point conversions while Jamorian Fling and Donnez Alford have provided a steady stable of reliable backs.

The result has been a Dillon offense averaging 46.5 points per game this year.

“When you play a team like Dillon, you have to limit their big-play potential,” McCollum said. “In doing that, you have to try to take away what works (for them)…Hopefully we can limit their big plays and try to capitalize on what we do well.”

Marlboro has outscored opponents 121-56 this season, and has not allowed more than 24 points in any game. The Bulldogs are coming off a 54-0 shutout of Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

“Their skill guys are very talented and very explosive,” Roller said. “At any point in the game, they’ve got several guys that can take it to the house. So it’s important to keep those guys in check and you’ve got to wrap up and tackle well.”

Offensively, the Wildcats’ run game will be challenged by a strong MCHS defensive line, Roller said.

“They have great size up front and they play physical and get 11 hats to the ball,” he added. “They try to create turnovers, and they’ve created a lot of turnovers this year so that’s going to be a key for us. We’ve been able to win the turnover battle for most of the year in our games and that has to carry over into this game.”