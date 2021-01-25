Roller named new Dillon High football coach

The Wildcats earned a berth in the state championship game for eight straight years from 2012 through 2019 with Roller running the offense. Dillon scored at least 500 points and had 10 wins in every one of those seasons as well.

He doesn’t expect too much to change in how things are done in practices or in what the Wildcats will likely do in terms of philosophy.

“We try to be balanced on offense and will continue to try to do that,” he said. “We want to be multiple on defense and play hard-nosed defense and we want to be aggressive and be fundamentally sound on special teams.

“I think we’ve been pretty successful over the years doing things like that. There may be some things we do a little different, but for the most part the way we’ve done things in the program has worked for us.”

While Roller will eventually put his own unique stamp on the program, he acknowledged the big shoes he was filling as Hayes retired with seven state titles to his credit.

“I think the biggest thing is just to be myself,” he said. “I’m not coach Hayes; I’m going to be coach Roller and I’m going to coach the way I’ve always coached. Those are some awfully big shoes to fill as coach Hayes was a very good player here and a great coach.

“I’m just thankful I had the opportunity to work with him and work for him. He’s been great. He lets the coaches coach, and I’ve learned an awful lot about how to deal with people from coach Hayes and a lot of things other than just football.”

