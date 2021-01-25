Roller named new Dillon High football coach

DILLON, S.C. – There were a few chances, a few opportunities, for Kelvin Roller to pursue a head coaching job elsewhere.
But there’s something special about Dillon High School that always kept him there, he said.
That commitment paid off in a big way Monday as the Dillon School District 4 board approved Roller to be the new football coach of the Wildcats.
Roller, the team’s offensive coordinator since 2011, takes over for Jackie Hayes who retired in December after 29 years at the helm.
“It’s an exciting feeling and a goal that I’ve had for a long time,” said Roller, who becomes just the fourth DHS football coach since 1969. “I didn’t want to just take any job over the years. This is one of the premier jobs in the state and we’ve had an awful lot of success here since I’ve been here.
“I’m just very excited for the opportunity.”
Roller “grew up on the line” between Dillon and Marlboro counties and attended MCHS where he played football.
But he’s known both communities for years, and the familiarity with the Wildcats program is obvious after spending the last decade on the sideline.
“I think this brings stability to the program so that everyone knows what to expect,” Roller said. “That’s a positive. We just want to work as hard as we can to be successful...You don’t get these opportunities without a lot of people working together to be successful. I certainly want to recognize that with a number of other coaches that I’ve been working with here at Dillon for a number of years.”
The Wildcats earned a berth in the state championship game for eight straight years from 2012 through 2019 with Roller running the offense. Dillon scored at least 500 points and had 10 wins in every one of those seasons as well.
He doesn’t expect too much to change in how things are done in practices or in what the Wildcats will likely do in terms of philosophy.
“We try to be balanced on offense and will continue to try to do that,” he said. “We want to be multiple on defense and play hard-nosed defense and we want to be aggressive and be fundamentally sound on special teams.
“I think we’ve been pretty successful over the years doing things like that. There may be some things we do a little different, but for the most part the way we’ve done things in the program has worked for us.”
While Roller will eventually put his own unique stamp on the program, he acknowledged the big shoes he was filling as Hayes retired with seven state titles to his credit.
“I think the biggest thing is just to be myself,” he said. “I’m not coach Hayes; I’m going to be coach Roller and I’m going to coach the way I’ve always coached. Those are some awfully big shoes to fill as coach Hayes was a very good player here and a great coach.
“I’m just thankful I had the opportunity to work with him and work for him. He’s been great. He lets the coaches coach, and I’ve learned an awful lot about how to deal with people from coach Hayes and a lot of things other than just football.”