Rough 1st inning dooms Latta softball in 2A title series opener

LATTA, S.C. – Jenny Melton knows her squad is better than what it showed Monday night – especially in the first inning.

Facing Gray Collegiate in the 2A softball state championship series opening game, a pair of costly errors combined with a couple free passes and a string of basehits put Latta in a five-run hole before the Vikings ever got up to bat.

That carried the War Eagles to a 7-0 victory and a 1-0 series lead as things now shift to West Columbia. Game 2 will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Reco Field in Cayce. Latta will have to win that game in order to force a potential Game 3 at a neutral site later in the week.

The Vikings are playing in their 10th state championship series all time and are looking for their first title since 2017 and third overall (2015, '17).

In order to do that, however, Melton’s squad will have to get off to a much better start.

“We just had a talk about that,” the Latta softball coach said. “They’re better than this and they can play and they can win this game.

“…That first inning killed us. You take that first inning away and we were at 2-0. It literally was a snowball – it was just one thing after another that we could not get back on top (of)…”

Of the five runs GC scored in the opening frame, four came directly off a miscue. A throwing error trying to catch a runner stealing second base plated the first run and a fielding error with the bases loaded wound up bringing all three home.

In between, a walk and four straight basehits by the War Eagles kept the pressure on Latta and starting pitcher Jayla Jackson. Melton wound up giving the ball to Maddie Berry to close out the first frame and she pitched the rest of the game – allowing just two more runs through the final 6 2/3 innings.

“She slowed it down some,” Melton said of Berry. “…But now they’ve seen everything, so we’ve just got to come up with another gameplan for Wednesday.”

That includes at the plate. The Vikings were shut down by GC starter Taylor Corley. Corley went the distance and allowed just four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Katelyn Johnson had two of those knocks as she led off both the third and fifth innings with singles, but was only able to advance to second as the side was retired in order following each of her hits.

Jackson was the only Viking to reach third base, which she did in the bottom of the sixth, but she too was stranded.

“We’ve got to be more aggressive going forward going on the outside corner – she hit the outside corner a lot,” Melton said. “There’s no doubt that we’re going to have to speed up some stuff that we’re doing to kind of catch up with where they’re at.”

Ragan Bethea had the other hit for Latta, which fell to 26-3 on the season.

Gray Collegiate (25-4) was led by Brooke Tanum who had two hits, an RBI and reached base all four trips to the plate. Brooklinn Thomas, Corley, Maddox Long, Kaley Anderson, MJ Straddinger and Shields Greene each had a hit for the War Eagles, with Long picking up two RBI on the evening.

