Run game, defense lift Carolina Academy to 16-14 win over Pee Dee for region title

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Carolina Academy football team controlled the ball for all but a handful of plays in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Pee Dee Academy at Buddy Wallace Field.

Two of those plays resulted in a pair of Golden Eagles turnovers as the Bobcats turned in a dominant final stanza for a 16-14 victory and the SCISA Region 2-2A championship.

Carolina Academy (6-1, 3-1) will now host Hilton Head Prep next Friday in the opening round of the SCISA 2A state playoffs as the region’s top seed. Pee Dee (7-1, 3-1) will host Beaufort Academy next Friday as well.

It was strong second half overall for the Bobcats as they shut out Pee Dee over the final 24 minutes. The CA defense forced a turnover on downs in the middle of the third quarter and then got two big takeaways in the fourth. Matthew Joye recovered a fumble near midfield and also picked off Eagles quarterback Hudson Spivey with under three and half minutes to go – all but sealing the victory for the Bobcats.

Joye also had both of CA’s scores on rushing touchdowns, and he found George Wilder in the end zone twice for a pair of two-point conversions that proved to the difference in the game.