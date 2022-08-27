Run game helps South Florence edge Oceanside Collegiate 29-28

FLORENCE, S.C. – The battle of top-10 teams at Bruin Stadium lived up to the hype and then some Friday.

In the end, it was South Florence’s offensive line and running game that came through with a strong second-half performance as SFHS eked by Oceanside Collegiate Academy 29-28 to remain unbeaten.

South (2-0) travels to Orangeburg-Wilkinson next week, but will likely need as much rest as it can get after Friday night’s slugfest with the Landsharks.

The Bruins’ vaunted passing attack was mostly held in check – at least on the deep routes. Senior quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw for 120 yards and a score, but connected on just one pass of 20 yards or more.

“Couldn’t get the passing game going,” SFHS coach Drew Marlowe said. “They did a phenomenal job – had a good plan for covering us on the deep balls.

“Hats off to our offensive line and our tailbacks and our quarterback. Everybody had to run the ball tonight.”

And everyone ran the ball really well, especially in the decisive second half. Shikeem Shilow and Dashad McFadden were the workhorses as the duo combined for 169 yards – including 105 from Shilow on 21 carries.

They also combined for 14 carries on South’s final two drives which both resulted in touchdowns.

“Those last two drives were critical,” Marlowe said. “They did a great job of toting the rock and our offensive line did a really, really good job of getting push, getting to the second level. We just did a great job during the second half of running the football."

Sellers wound up with 92 yards on the ground himself, including a pair of 40-plus-yard scampers to the end zone. He finished with three rushing touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversion runs – the last of which proved to be the decisive score.

But it was far from a given that SFHS would wind up on top. Oceanside, who was ranked second in the latest state media poll in 2A, came in with some highly-recruited players of its own. Offensive lineman Monroe Freeling is being sought after by Alabama and Georgia among others and running back Vaughn Blue is committed to UNC Charlotte.

The Landsharks leaned on Blue all night and he delivered with 177 yards rushing on 31 carries. His 51-yard touchdown with 6:10 remaining brought OCA to within 21-20 before the Bruins’ final drive capped off the evening.

Blue also caught a long touchdown pass with 55 seconds remaining, but South Florence recovered the ensuing onside kick to hold on for the victory.

The game was back-and-forth as the teams traded scores throughout the evening. The Bruins’ defense played a huge role as well as it came up with several key stops to tilt the game in South’s favor.

One came just before halftime as SFHS stopped the Landsharks on fourth down inside their own 10-yard line to maintain a 15-8 advantage heading into the break. South was also able to stuff two of OCA’s two-point conversion attempts.

“Our defense just made big plays when they had to,” Marlowe said. “Really, really proud of those guys. I told our guys if we want to accomplish the things we want to accomplish this year, there’s going to be a lot of games like this.

“We’ve got to win close games.”

That was an issue for South down the stretch last year, in part due to some untimely penalties in key moments. That was one area Friday that Marlowe was disappointed in as his squad was penalized nine times – including several of the 15-yard variety.

“That’s something that plagued us last year; we’ve talked a lot about it,” he said. “Monday…will be a long day for us.”

SOUTH FLORENCE 29, OCEANSIDE COLLEGIATE 28

OC 8 0 6 14 – 28

SF 8 7 0 14 – 29

FIRST QUARTER

OC – Trey Brown 14 pass from Edward Reidenbach (Vaughn Blue run), 5:54.

SF – Jabray Johnson 18 pass from LaNorris Sellers (Sellers run), 0:38.

SECOND QUARTER

SF – Sellers 46 run (Grant McDonald kick), 4:36.

THIRD QUARTER

OC – Reidenbach 3 run (Blue run failed), 0:01.

FOURTH QUARTER

SF – Sellers 3 run (McDonald kick failed), 7:12.

OC – Blue 51 run (Reidenbach pass failed), 6:10.

SF – Sellers 43 run (Sellers run), 2:48.

OC – Blue 31 pass from Reidenbach (Blue run), 0:55.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – OC: Blue 31-177, TD; Reidenbach 5-26, TD. SF: Shikeem Shilow 21-105; Sellers 10-92, 3 TDs; Dashad McFadden 6-64.

PASSING – OC: Reidenbach 16-24-118, 2 TDs. SF: Sellers 9-13-120, TD.

RECEIVING – OC: Brown 6-36, TD; Blue 2-28, TD. SF: Johnson 4-42, TD; Evin Singletary 2-50.

RECORDS: OC 1-1. SF 2-0.

NEXT GAMES: Oceanside hosts Carolina Forest next Friday. South Florence travels to Orangeburg-Wilkinson.