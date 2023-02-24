FLORENCE, S.C. − The South Carolina American Legion Baseball State Championships are coming to Florence this season.

The SCALB announced via their official Twitter account Friday that the state championships will be held at Francis Marion University's Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

Games 1-4 will be at home sites on July 18-19 with Games 5-11 shifting to Sparrow Stadium on July 21-23.

There will also be an SCALB All-Star Game held on July 23 at 7 p.m. as well.

The past few seasons, the state champion was crowned at Columbia' Segra Park following a similar format.