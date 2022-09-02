 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
Boxing

S.C. and USMC boxing hall of famer Larry Frazier arrested

  • 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. − South Carolina Boxing Hall of Famer Larry Eugene Frazier of Lamar was arrested Aug. 26 on one charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor.

According to the Darlington County Fourth Judicial Circuit, Frazier was released later that day on a $10,000 surety bond.

Frazier, a Hartsville native, is also a member of the United States Military Corps Boxing Hall of Fame. In 2017, then-Hartsville mayor Mel Pennington proclaimed May 16 as "Larry Frazier Day."

According to a May story in the Morning News, Fraizer said he became interested in boxing after watching Joe Frazier compete against George Foreman on TV.

At 16, Larry Frazier won the Carolina Golden Gloves at 147 pounds. At the age of 17, he made it to the finals of the Carolina Golden Gloves in the same weight class.

People are also reading…

Frazier competed in more than 80 fights while in the Marine Corps. He said he fought almost every week all over the United States and Puerto Rico. He was named All-Marine Champion for the years 1977 and 1978. He was also a nationally ranked fighter in 1978 at 156 pounds.

As a professional boxer, he won his first nine matches.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Balance fuels Wilson's offense

Balance fuels Wilson's offense

FLORENCE, S.C. – Now that the Wilson Tigers found their starting quarterback in Tremel Echols, they found something else even more important.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert