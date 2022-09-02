S.C. and USMC boxing hall of famer Larry Frazier arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. − South Carolina Boxing Hall of Famer Larry Eugene Frazier of Lamar was arrested Aug. 26 on one charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor.

According to the Darlington County Fourth Judicial Circuit, Frazier was released later that day on a $10,000 surety bond.

Frazier, a Hartsville native, is also a member of the United States Military Corps Boxing Hall of Fame. In 2017, then-Hartsville mayor Mel Pennington proclaimed May 16 as "Larry Frazier Day."

According to a May story in the Morning News, Fraizer said he became interested in boxing after watching Joe Frazier compete against George Foreman on TV.

At 16, Larry Frazier won the Carolina Golden Gloves at 147 pounds. At the age of 17, he made it to the finals of the Carolina Golden Gloves in the same weight class.

Frazier competed in more than 80 fights while in the Marine Corps. He said he fought almost every week all over the United States and Puerto Rico. He was named All-Marine Champion for the years 1977 and 1978. He was also a nationally ranked fighter in 1978 at 156 pounds.

As a professional boxer, he won his first nine matches.