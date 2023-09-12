5A
1. Summerville (17) (3-0)
2. Gaffney (3) (3-1)
3. Lexington (4-0)
4. Hillcrest (4-0)
5. Byrnes (3-1)
6. Sumter (3-1)
7. TL Hanna (3-1)
8. Spartanburg (2-2)
9. (tie) Fort Dorchester (1-1)
9. (tie) JL Mann (4-0)
Others receiving votes: White Knoll, Boiling Springs, Ashley Ridge, Dutch Fork, Rock Hill, Cane Bay
4A
1. South Florence (10) (4-0)
2. Hartsville (8) (4-0)
3. Northwestern (1) (2-1)
4. South Pointe (1) (3-1)
5. James Island (4-0)
6. Irmo (3-0)
7. West Florence (3-1)
8. Westside (2-1)
9. AC Flora (2-1)
10. Midland Valley (4-0)
Others receiving votes: Greenville, Greenwood, Lucy Beckham, North Augusta, Ridge View, Airport
3A
1. Daniel (10) (3-0)
2. Clinton (7) (4-0)
3. Dillon (1) (2-1)
4. Belton Honea Path (2) (3-0)
5. Gilbert (3-0)
6. Crestwood (3-1)
7. Chester (3-1)
8. Chapman (3-1)
9. Broome (3-1)
10. Manning (4-0)
Others receiving votes: Camden, Philip Simmons, Brookland-Cayce, Powdersville, Loris, Crescent
2A
1. Gray Collegiate (16) (4-0)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (1) (3-1)
3. Abbeville (3)
4. Marion (4-0)
5. Hampton County (4-0)
6. Saluda (3-0)
7. Fairfield Central(3-1)
8. (tie) Silver Bluff (2-1)
8. (tie) Strom Thurmond (2-1)
10. Woodland (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Ninety-Six, Chesnee
1A
1. Lewisville (17) (3-1)
2. St. Joseph’s (3) (4-0)
3. Calhoun County (4-0)
4. Christ Church (2-2)
5. Whale Branch (2-0)
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (3-1)
7. Denmark-Olar (3-1)
8. Latta (4-0)
9. (tie) Hunter-Kinard Tyler (3-0)
9. (tie) Wagener-Salley (3-0)
Others receiving votes: Lake View, Southside Christian, Johnsonville, Blackville-Hilda, Whitmire, Branchville