COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina High School League announced Thursday that the 2023 football state finals for all five classifications will be held at Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

The games will be played starting on Thursday, Nov. 30, and lasting through Saturday, Dec. 2.

“We are excited about the move and are looking forward to having S.C. State serve as the host site for our football state finals,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, Commissioner of the SCHSL said in the league's official news release.

This marks the first time all five finals will be held at SC State. From 2006-'09, it served as the host site for the 1A state championships when the classification was divided into two divisions.

Benedict College in Columbia hosted all of the state finals the past two seasons. It was also one of the host sites for the 2020 finals along with Spring Valley High School during the COVID-19 pandemic season.

Prior to that, Benedict and the University of South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium co-hosted the finals from 2012-'19, and the USC stadium was the lone site before that.

Oliver C. Dawson Stadium (22,000) has a higher capacity than Benedict College's Charles W. Johnson Stadium, which seats less than 15,000.