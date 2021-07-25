Salamanders hand RedWolves 8th straight loss

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. - Florence saw its losing streak hit eight games Sunday as the RedWolves fell to Holly Springs 11-5.

Florence is now 10-27 overall and 3-13 in the second half. The RedWolves return to action Monday night against Lexington County with a 7 p.m. home contest − the final game of the I-20 Rivalry Series.

Holly Springs starter Will Sandy went seven innings and allowed no runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The Salamanders led 11-0 entering the top of the ninth when Francis Marion standouts Will Hardee and Todd Mattox each connected on two-run homers.

Cade Watson led the team with three hits, including a double.