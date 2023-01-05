Sam Holmes new coach of FMU women's soccer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University director of athletics Murray Hartzler has announced the hiring of Sam Holmes of Boiling Springs, as the Patriots' new coach for women’s soccer.

Holmes comes to FMU from Limestone University where he has been the head coach for the past six seasons. He owns a 71-27-4 coaching mark and guided the Saints to three NCAA Division II National Tournament berths (2017, 2018, 2022).

Prior to this season, four of his five squads at Limestone earned United State Soccer Coaches Team Academic Awards. His squads produced a pair of All-Americans and 13 All-Region selections.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to join the Francis Marion staff,” Holmes said. “I want to thank (FMU President) Dr. (Fred) Carter and Murray for trusting me with the reigns to this program. I coached against FMU in 2021 and was impressed with the facilities and the emphasis placed on the sport. Now, I accept the challenge of returning the program to the glory days of the 1990s.

“I also want to thank all the folks at Limestone who gave a young coach the chance to lead a Division II program,” Holmes added.

“As I arrive on campus this semester, I will meet with the team and communicate my standards for the program to our returning players. I will stress attitude and work rate, both on the field and in the classroom. These are two key areas where as players you have control. I will also hit the recruiting trail looking for student-athletes that can help us move forward in the future.”

He was an assistant coach on the Limestone staff for three seasons before taking over the head coaching reigns in 2017.

He also served as an assistant coach at Minot State University in North Dakota for four seasons, during which time the Beavers registered 42 victories.

A native of Bexley, Kent, England, he earned his undergraduate degree in business administration from Flagler College in 2008 and a master’s degree in management from Minot State in 2012.

“We welcome coach Holmes into the FMU athletic family,” Hartzler stated. “I feel that we have identified a coach that can elevate our program back to where it needs to be – competing for the conference title and NCAA Tournament berths – while also producing quality student-athletes. Sam has experience coaching in Conference Carolinas and being successful in that environment.”

Holmes becomes the seventh head coach in the history of the 28-year-old program. Francis Marion earned a pair of NCAA Division II National Tournament berths in 1998 and 2000. The Patriots competed as NCAA Division I independents from 2005 to 2015 before returning to Division II affiliation.