SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Butler, Wilson boys edge North Augusta

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Zandae Butler scored a game-high 14 points as the Tigers edged North Augusta 59-55 on Saturday in boys' basketball action.
Teammate Jevon Brown added 12 points.
WILSON (59)
Boston 3, Zandae Butler 14, Daniels 4, Brown 9, Lynch 9, Green 8.
Trinity Collegiate 60
Augusta Christian (Ga.) 56
MARTINEZ, GA. — LeBron Thomas scored a team-high 25 points for the Titans.
Teammate Tristan Thompson added 12 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (60)
LeBron Thomas 25, Dalon Edwards 10, Gregory 5, Tristan Thompson 12, Saragba 8.
Westwood 72
Darlington 59
KERSHAW, S.C. — Darlington’s Keenan Dubose scored a team-high 14 points at the North Central High School tournament.
DARLINGTON (59)
Keenan Dubose 14, Lewis 8, Keith 4, Pendergrass 9, Green 4, Fleming 5, Williams 5, Wingate 4, Cotten 3
Lee Central 58
Columbia 43
KERSHAW, S.C. — Lee Central’s Nakia Johnson scored a game-high 17 points at the North Central High tournament.
Teammate Samaki Hickman added 14 points.
LEE CENTRAL (58)
Johnson 1, Bradley 2, Frazier 3. Nakia Johnson 17, Samaki Hickman 14, Micah Brown 10, Micheal Holmes, Jr. 10, Pitts 2.
Latta 57
Timmonsville 40
KERSHAW, S.C. — Latta’s Andrew Bryant scored a game-high 16 points at the North Central High tournament.
Timmonsville’s Terry Lowry scored a team-high 12 points.
LATTA (57)
Andrew Bryant 16, J.James 6, E. James 2, Israel 2, McGrit 3, D,J, Griffin 12, Davis 9, DeBerry 6.
TIMMONSVILLE (40)
Joe 2, Terry Lowry 12, Tremel Echols 11, Woods 8,Boston 4, Peterson 3.
Hannah-Pamplico 80
Carvers Bay 69
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Tyris Jenkins scored a game-high 28 points.
Teammate Cyrus Ellison added 24 points.
Carevers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a team-high 15 points.
CARVERS BAY (69)
Avery Grate 11, Porter 7, Coles 2, Moore 2, Tevin Young 15, Havaughn Green 11, Grice 2, Walker 8.
HANNAH PAMPLICO (80)
Fleming 5, Tyris Jenkins 28, Cyrus Ellison 24, McNeil 4, Tae Sellers 13, Bartell 6.
Florence Christian 57
Dillon Christian 43
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a team-high 22 points at The King’s Academy tournament.
Dillon Christian’s Grayson Singletary scored a game-high 27 points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (57)
Taylor Grice 20, Emekah Johnson 22, Munn 6, Kelly 9.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (43)
Grayson Singletary 27, Jackson Outlar 16, Bethea 3, Jones 1, Locklear 3, Stone 3.
Florence Christian 55
The King’s Academy 32
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Taylor Greene scored a team-high 17 points at The King’s Academy tournament.
The King’s Academy’s Jaylen Williams scored a team-high 16 points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (55)
Taylor Greene 17, Emekah Johnson 12, Davis 3, Lorenzo 7, Munn 8, Berry 6, Kelly 2.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (32)
Leah 5, Jaylen Williams 16, Ferrigno 6, Merritts 3, Coleman 2, Richburg 2.
The King’s Academy 43
Lee Academy 42
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Jaylen Williams scored a game-high 17 points at the TKA tournament.
Lee Academy’s Clayton Catoe scored a team-high 16 points.
LEE ACADEMY (42)
Thompson 3, Peyotn Welch 10, N.Garrick 2, Clayton Catoe 16, D.Garrick 4, Housper 5.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (43)
Leach 6, Jaylen Williams 17, Ferrigno 3, Merritts 8, Hunt 5, Johns 2.
Dillon Christian 52
Lee Academy 36
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Grayson Singletary scored a team-high 18 points at The King’s Academy tournament.
Lee Academy's Clayton Catoe scored a team-high 12 points.
DILLON CHRISTIAN(52)
Grayson Singletary 18, Outlar 8, Bracey 2, Davis 9, Locklear 4, Stone 11.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (43)
Thompson 3, Welch 9, N.Garrick 4, Davis 2, Cayton Catoe 12, Kirkley 3,Hoopaugh 3.
OTHER SCORE: North Central defeated Lamar 46-39.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
West Florence 58
Cheraw 39
CHERAW, S.C. — West Florence's Zy'Breayziah Alexander scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Ahliah Mack added 11 points.
Cheraw’s Sanya Murray scoreda team-high 13 points.
WEST FLORENCE (58)
Zy'Breayziah Alexander 18, Ahliah Mack 11, Gerald 2, Harrison 7, Perry 4, Davis 2, T.Mack 4, Evans 8, Scott 2.
CHERAW (39)
Gould 6, Faulkner 5, McGriff 1, Worrell 5, Sanya Murray 13, Streater 2, Stocks 7.
Hartsville 44
South Aiken 43
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson scored the game-winning basket at the buzzer and also had a game-high 25 points at Lexington High School.
Teammate Tatiana Fisher added 14.
HARTSVILLE (44)
Kindan Dawson 25, Tatiana Fisher 14, Ford 1, Martin 4,
South Florence 43
Loris 38
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence’s Albany Wilson scored a team-high 24 points at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
SOUTH FLORENCE (43)
Albany Wilson 24, Lyde 6, O’Neal 4, Young-Coleman 5, Hudson 4.
East Clarendon 64
Ashley Ridge 53
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — East Clarendon's Liberty Whack scored a team-high 28 points at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Teammate Talaysia Cooper added 20 points.
EAST CLARENDON (64)
Liberty Whack 28, Talaysia Cooper 20, Rush 3, White 8, N. McElveen 5.
Military Magnet 66
Wilson 17
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Wilson’s Janiya Swinton scored seven points at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
WILSON (17)
Janiya Swinton 7, Williams 2, Greene 1, Staggers 4, Jones 2, L.Swinton 2.
Trinity Collegiate 84
Augusta Christian (Ga.) 50
MARTINEZ, GA. — Trinity Collegiate’s Kiyomi McMiller scored a game-high 41 points.
Teammate Jada Cameron added 23 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (84)
Kiyomi McMiller 41, Jada Cameron 23, Davis 2, WIlliamson 5, Knox 4, Feagin 7, Pierce 2.
Carvers Bay 45
Hannah-Pamplico 37
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Desiree Graham scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Khaliah Peterson added 12 points.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Jayla Graham scored a game-high 19 points.
CARVERS BAY (45)
Khaliah Peterson 12, Gathers 8, Staggers 2, Desiree Graham 14, Morris 4, Davis 5.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (37)
Peterson 4, Jayla Graham 19, Eaddy 2, Hacker 2, Wilson 9, Davis 1.
OTHERS SCORE: Lake View defeated Lumberton (N.C.) 59-31 at the Robeson County Shootout.
WRESTLING
Hartsville finishes 7th
LUGOFF, S.C. − The Hartsville High School wrestling team finished seventh at the Lugoff Invitational on Saturday.
Logan Berger placed 1st at 152 pounds. Josh Mullins and Jackson Chavis each placed second in their weight classes while Robert Williamson placed third and Daren Haney fifth.