SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity boys, girls grab big road victories

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View girls basketball coach Larry Inman and the Lady Wild Gators have steadily improved and grown as a team since their run to the SCHSL Class A lower-state finals in 2019, earning him Morning News Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year. Lake View opened the season with a 63-23 win at Marion Wednesday night as they look to not only win a fourth consecutive region title but also contend for a state championship.