 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity boys, girls grab big road victories
0 Comments
top story
PREP ROUNDUP

SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity boys, girls grab big road victories

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TRINITY COLLEGIATE LOGO.jpg

HAMPTON, Va. — Trinity Collegiate’s Bessanty Saragba scored a game-high 25 points to help lead the Titans to a 98-51 victory over New Life Christian (Ga.) at the Boo Williams Sportsplex on Saturday in boys' basketball action.

Teammate LeBron Thomas added 24 points.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (98)

Bessanty Sareagba 25, Brown 13, Edmondson Davilits 11, Jamie Muldrow 14, Thompson 4, Edwards 8, LeBron Thomas 24.

West Florence 68

Lake City 41

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Bryson Graves scored a game-high 22 points.

Lake City’s Jamarion Franklin scored a team-high 14 points.

WEST FLORENCE (68)

Deuce Hudson 14, Valerian Bruce 16, Bryson Graves 22, Smalls 8, Daniels 8.

LAKE CITY (41)

Croker 3, Shamontae Burgess 11, Singletary 8,Jamarion Franklin 14, Howard 5.

Marlboro County 69

Darlington 42

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Kevin Levine and Mike Adams each scored a game-high 15 points.

Darlington’s Chuck Adams scored a team-high 10 points.

MARLBORO COUNTY (69)

Keon Adams 14, Alford 6,Brown 6, Barfield 9, Kevin Levine 15, Mike Adams 15, Bostic 6.

DARLINGTON (42)

Dubose 2, Lewis 9, Chuck Keith 10, Issac 2, Green 6, Williams 5, Cotton 6.

OTHER SCORES: Carver Bays defeated Georgetown 77-41.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Trinity Collegiate 65

Grace Christian (N.C.) 50

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Jaden Cameron scored a team-high 23 points and Kiyomi McMiller added 22 points at the Dreamville Showcase at Bredan Baptist Academy.

Mingaile Umuleviciute added five points for the Titans and Tatianna Williamson added four points.

Lake City 57

West Florence 53

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a game-high 26 points.

Teammate Myon Frierson added 11 points.

West Florence's Zybreayziah Alexander scored a team-high 18 points.

LAKE CITY (57)

Jada Montgomery 26, Myon Frierson 11, Xzerya Clark 10, Barr 5, Black 2, Jones 3.

WEST FLORENCE (53)

Mitchell 3, Ahliah Mack 12, Gerrald 4, Harrison 4, Mack 9, Zybreayziah Alexander 18, Evans 3.

Marlboro County 54

Darlington 45

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a game-high 25 points.

Darlington's Aryanna McPhail scored 11 points.

MARLBORO COUNTY (54)

Tysonia Lowe 25, Mcqueen 3, Powell 2, Pequero 6, Hairston 2, Barfield 8, Issac 2.

DARLINGTON (45)

Moses 13, Aryanna McPhail 11, Joseph 8, Davis 2, Patterson 3, Bulloch 4, Grant 2, Jerry 8.

Keenan 64

East Clarendon 53

ROCK HILL, S.C. — East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper scored a team-high 26 points and grabbed 19 rebounds at the Battle at the Rock at Rock Hill Sports Center.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Lake View Lady Wild Gators on title hunt
Sports News

Lake View Lady Wild Gators on title hunt

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View girls basketball coach Larry Inman and the Lady Wild Gators have steadily improved and grown as a team since their run to the SCHSL Class A lower-state finals in 2019, earning him Morning News Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year. Lake View opened the season with a 63-23 win at Marion Wednesday night as they look to not only win a fourth consecutive region title but also contend for a state championship.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert