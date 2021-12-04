SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity boys, girls grab big road victories

HAMPTON, Va. — Trinity Collegiate’s Bessanty Saragba scored a game-high 25 points to help lead the Titans to a 98-51 victory over New Life Christian (Ga.) at the Boo Williams Sportsplex on Saturday in boys' basketball action.
Teammate LeBron Thomas added 24 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (98)
Bessanty Sareagba 25, Brown 13, Edmondson Davilits 11, Jamie Muldrow 14, Thompson 4, Edwards 8, LeBron Thomas 24.
West Florence 68
Lake City 41
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Bryson Graves scored a game-high 22 points.
Lake City’s Jamarion Franklin scored a team-high 14 points.
WEST FLORENCE (68)
Deuce Hudson 14, Valerian Bruce 16, Bryson Graves 22, Smalls 8, Daniels 8.
LAKE CITY (41)
Croker 3, Shamontae Burgess 11, Singletary 8,Jamarion Franklin 14, Howard 5.
Marlboro County 69
Darlington 42
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Kevin Levine and Mike Adams each scored a game-high 15 points.
Darlington’s Chuck Adams scored a team-high 10 points.
MARLBORO COUNTY (69)
Keon Adams 14, Alford 6,Brown 6, Barfield 9, Kevin Levine 15, Mike Adams 15, Bostic 6.
DARLINGTON (42)
Dubose 2, Lewis 9, Chuck Keith 10, Issac 2, Green 6, Williams 5, Cotton 6.
OTHER SCORES: Carver Bays defeated Georgetown 77-41.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Trinity Collegiate 65
Grace Christian (N.C.) 50
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Jaden Cameron scored a team-high 23 points and Kiyomi McMiller added 22 points at the Dreamville Showcase at Bredan Baptist Academy.
Mingaile Umuleviciute added five points for the Titans and Tatianna Williamson added four points.
Lake City 57
West Florence 53
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a game-high 26 points.
Teammate Myon Frierson added 11 points.
West Florence's Zybreayziah Alexander scored a team-high 18 points.
LAKE CITY (57)
Jada Montgomery 26, Myon Frierson 11, Xzerya Clark 10, Barr 5, Black 2, Jones 3.
WEST FLORENCE (53)
Mitchell 3, Ahliah Mack 12, Gerrald 4, Harrison 4, Mack 9, Zybreayziah Alexander 18, Evans 3.
Marlboro County 54
Darlington 45
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a game-high 25 points.
Darlington's Aryanna McPhail scored 11 points.
MARLBORO COUNTY (54)
Tysonia Lowe 25, Mcqueen 3, Powell 2, Pequero 6, Hairston 2, Barfield 8, Issac 2.