BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Francis Marion University put together 24 runs in two games to sweep a baseball doubleheader from King on Saturday as the Patriots won 14-2 and 10-6.

Francis Marion improves to 21-19 overall and 13-10 in league play with its eighth straight win, and FMU sits in fifth place in the Conference Carolinas standings. The Patriots will return to Sparrow Stadium for their last regular-season non-conference game, hosting local-rival Coker University on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

In game one, sophomore right-hander Robbie Jordan (4-3) picked up the win by tossing 6.1 innings, fanning eight batters, allowing two walks, and giving up two earned runs on eight hits. Sophomore reliever Josh Adams finished the contest throwing 2.2 innings, allowing no runs, two hits, and striking out three.

All nine Patriot starters grabbed at least one hit at the dish, while seven of them recorded two hits. Senior catcher Isaac Schuck led with three runs batted in, while senior right fielder Will Hardee led FMU with four runs scored. Sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley scored three runs for the Patriots as well.

Junior left fielder Zack Summerville kicked off a four-run seventh inning with a double to right field before ultimately scoring on a passed ball to lead 5-1. Hardee would be walked, steal second, and then steal third before scoring after a throwing error by the Tornado catcher to make it 6-1.

With a bases-loaded situation and one out, sophomore first baseman Tyler Reynolds would walk to force in a run, and freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III roped a single to center field to add one more (8-1). The Tornado added one run in the seventh off a sacrifice fly to shrink the large FMU lead to six runs (8-2).

With Patriot runners on first and second in the eighth, Schuck sent a two-run double to the right-center alley extending the FMU lead to 10-2. Reynolds singled in the next at-bat to score Schuck giving the Patriots a huge nine-run cushion going into the final inning. Oakley smashed a two-run triple down the right-field line to lead 13-2 before a groundout RBI by Hardee scored Oakley cementing a dominating 14-2 win for FMU.

Earlier in the contest, Wakefield doubled down the right field paint in the top of the first inning to score Oakley and jump in front 1-0. The Patriots would score two in the third inning after a throwing error with two outs put Hardee on first leading to Wakefield knocking a single to left field and penciling his second hit at the dish so far. Another Tornado error scored Hardee and gave the Patriots runners on the corners at 2-0. Schuck then recorded an RBI single to give FMU a 3-0 advantage.

Hardee knocked a double to left center field and then advanced to third after a ground out with two outs. Senior designated hitter Naphis Llanos singled to center field scoring Hardee and extended the Patriot lead to 4-0 while the Tornado responded in the sixth, with a two-out RBI single to put one on the board.

Senior southpaw Drew Moore (3-6) was handed the loss for King (12-22, 2-16) while going 6 1/3 innings, walking three, and allowing eight runs (two earned) on nine hits.

In game two, FMU junior southpaw Chas DeBruhl (5-3) logged the win by throwing five innings, walking one, allowing four earned runs on eight hits, and striking out three. Senior closer Ben Thornton closed out the seventh allowing one hit, but no runs.

Hardee led at the plate with four hits in five at-bats, while Oakley, Llanos, and junior shortstop Blake Falor grabbed two hits apiece. Junior catcher Tucker Rabun and Hardee each led with two RBIs, while Oakley, Falor, and Bussey III all scored twice.

With Patriot runners on the corners in first, Wakefield scored Oakley on a fielder’s choice to punch the first run in, before King responded with an RBI single in the bottom half to tie the score at 1-1.

In the second inning, the Patriots added six runs starting with Falor after he snuck a single to left-center to score Reynolds at 2-1. With two outs, the Patriots continued to let the runs flow when Hardee singled up the middle scoring one to lead 3-1. FMU secured the bases loaded before a throwing error by the Tornado shortstop allowed two Patriots to cross home plate. Right after, Rabun dropped a two-run double into right field to bloat Francis Marion’s advantage to 7-1.

The Patriots scored three more runs in the third, opening with Summerville bringing in one run with a sacrifice fly. An Oakley single combined with two throwing errors by the Tornado brought Falor from first to home extending the Patriot lead to eight runs. Hardee then popped an RBI single through the right side putting FMU in double digits at 10-1.

The Tornado racked up four hits in a row to score three runs in the fifth, cutting the Patriot lead to 10-4. The winds picked up for King as they scored two more in the sixth off a sacrifice fly and a one-run single to right field, but the Patriots would hold on in the seventh to secure the win.

Senior right-hander Jakob Brown (1-6) owned the loss in game two, tossing two innings of work and giving up four Patriots runs on seven hits.

The six combined hits by Hardee moved him to within 17 of the school career record of 287 held by Michael Wilson.

MEN'S TENNIS

FMU 6

King 0

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Francis Marion improves to 11-7 overall and remains in first place in the conference at 6-1. FMU will play its final two regular-season matches at Emmanuel College (Ga.) on Friday at 1 p.m. and at North Greenville University on Saturday at 11 a.m.

In hopes of beating wet weather, the two squads played the singles matches first, and once the contest winner was decided, did not play the doubles matches.

Sophomore Martin Barbera was victorious at No.2 singles by a 7-5, 6-1 count and sophomore Harri Lloyd-Evans won 6-1, 6-2 at the No.3 spot to give FMU a 2-0 advantage.

Junior Leonel Gonzalez followed with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 victory at the No.4 position and junior Liam Day clinched the match for the Patriots with a 7-5, 6-1 win at the top spot.

The other two points came from sophomore Luis Lopez Sarasa (6-0, 6-0) at No.5 and junior Adam Ernberg (6-1, 6-0) at No.6.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Lees-McRae 4

FMU 3

BANNER ELK, NC – The FMU doubles team of senior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Kim Venghaus won 6-4 at the No.2 position and junior Julie Martincova and freshman Chelsea Seidewitz clinched the doubles point with a 7-6 (9-7) victory at the top spot.

In singles play, Karatantcheva (6-2, 6-1) and Seidewitz (6-3, 6-4) upped the advantage to 3-0 with wins at singles rungs one and two respectively.

The Bobcats (7-7, 6-1) took a straight-sets victory at No.3 singles, won in three sets at No.4, and won in a third-set tiebreaker at No.5 to knot the match at 3-3. Lees-McRae recorded a straight-sets victory at No.6 singles to seal the match win.