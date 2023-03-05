FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior right-hander Rachel Davis completed the first no-hitter of her career in game two – fanning five and walking only one – as Francis Marion completed a sweep of Chestnut Hill, winning 5-0 and 9-0 Saturday. The Patriots have won 10 games in a row and are 18-2.

Patriot freshman right-hander and reigning Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week Jenna Walling (10-0) remained unbeaten with a complete-game shutout in the opener. She allowed four hits with a career-high 10 strikeouts. Walling currently owns the fourth-best record among Division II pitchers.

Senior first baseman Taylor Watford went 3-of-3 with FMU’s lone double. Senior designated player Savana Rosson was 1-of-2 including a ferocious two-run homer.

Senior left fielder Danielle Karacson and senior second baseman Megan Matsil each recorded an RBI, while freshmen shortstop Madalyn White grabbed a hit and scored two runs. Freshmen infielder Paige Strickland came in to pinch-hit and connected for her first hit as a Patriot.

The Patriot bats remained hot in the second contest as well after a three-run homer by Lauren Smallwood.

BASEBALL

FMU 13-2

Erskine 5-21

DUE WEST -- In Game 1, FMU’s first four combined to go 11-of-15 with eight runs scored, and 12 RBI.

Graduate student right fielder Will Hardee led the way as he went 4-for-5 with a run scored and four RBI. Junior designated hitter Alex Elliott was 2-for-3 with four driven in, senior second baseman Naphis Llanos was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBIs, and junior center fielder Zack Summerville went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI.

The Patriots built a 9-0 advantage after five-and-a-half innings behind a strong start from junior left-hander Chas DeBruhl (4-1). The Kershaw native tossed 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts. Junior righty Connor Kirkley finished up the contest, recording the final four outs.

In the second contest, FMU took a 1-0 lead in the first when Hardee and Elliott both singled with one out and Hardee scored on a two-out Erskine error.