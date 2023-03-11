PEMBROKE, N.C. -- Despite outhitting their counterparts on the day, Francis Marion University dropped both ends of a Conference Carolinas baseball doubleheader to 21st-ranked UNC Pembroke on Saturday (Mar. 11), falling 4-2 and 7-4.

Francis Marion (11-13, 6-6) will play two non-conference contests on the road this week: at Coker University on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and at Claflin University on Wednesday at 3 p.m., before hosting Emmanuel College for a three-game series next weekend.

In the opening game – a seven-inning contest – UNCP (18-4, 8-1) scored three times in the bottom of the first off junior FMU southpaw Chas DeBruhl (4-2). DeBruhl would go on to record the complete-game effort, allowing all four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.

FMU got on the scoreboard in the second inning with junior center fielder Zack Summerville’s two-out RBI-single up the middle. The Patriots closed to within 4-2 in the fourth when senior second baseman Naphis Llanos plated junior shortstop Blake Falor with an RBI grounder.

However, the Braves restored their two-run margin with a tally in the bottom of the inning.

Looking to rally, the Patriots left a runner in scoring position in both the fifth and seventh innings and left two on in the sixth.

Senior catcher Isaac Schuck led FMU at the plate with three hits.

UNCP starter Branden Kunz (3-1) earned the win, while reliever Chase Jernigan recorded his second save by getting the final four outs.

In the second game – a nine-inning affair – Francis Marion erased an early 2-0 deficit with four runs in the top of the fifth inning.

The outburst included a two-run single by sophomore first baseman Tyler Reynolds, freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III scoring on a throwing error, and Summerville plating the fourth run with an RBI ground out.

Bussey III was the lone Patriot with multiple hits in game two as he went 2-for-2.

The Braves immediately tied the contest at 4-4 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. A walk, two stolen bases, and a run-scoring ground out, followed by a solo homer by right fielder Kody O’Connor comprised the rally.

The Braves then scored single runs in each of the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings to account for the final margin.

Trailing only 6-4 in the top of the eighth, Francis Marion loaded the bases, but could not push across a run.

Junior Patriot righty Connor Kirkley (0-1) took the hard-luck loss as he allowed only two hits in two innings and both runs he surrender were unearned.

Patriot senior right-hander Matt Dooley overcame a shaky start and recorded a good outing. He went five innings and allowed four runs on only two hits with five strikeouts.

UNCP sophomore right-hander Jonathon Jacobs (2-1) was the winning pitcher, while Luke Barrow earned his first save with two scoreless innings.

FDTC 10-12

USC Salkehatchie 0-0

SALKEHATCHIE -- The Stingers' Rio Foster hit a two-run homer in Game 1. In Game 2, Anderson Fulk blasted a solo homer and three-run homer.

Former Hartsville star Owen Taylor's run-scoring double in the third helped FDTC stretch its Game 1 lead to 7-0. And Dylan Johnson's two-run single helped make it 10-0.. Spenser Hamblen faced the minimum, pitching a one-hitter in five innings.

In Game 2, Fulk hit his solo shot in the second, and his three-run shot was in the fifth. Rom Kellis' RBI double helped make it 8-0.

By the end of the sixth, it was 12-0. Austin Windham pitched a one-hitter in six innings of work.

FDTC improved to 22-4 overall and 2-0 in Region X.

SOFTBALL

Coker 7-12

Virginia-Wise 2-4

GAME 1

Jenae Fedewa started on the bump for the Cobras as she went all seven in the first inning collecting five strikeouts and only giving up 2 runs. Kayla Oswell started it off for Coker grounding out and scoring Brooklynn Stueness tying the game at one apiece. Cameron Jackson singled into the outfield scoring Ariana Fair. Coker was not done yet Delaney Eaves cracked a double to the fence collecting another run and scoring Cameron Jackson jumping to a (3-1) lead.

Kelsi Scott came up big extending their lead (4-1) and scoring Makenzie Harmon. Kayla Oswell hit a double at the bottom of the fourth scoring Fair yet again. Very next at bat Eaves scored Oswell from second. Julie Hilliard put the finishing touches on the game's scoring Eaves. The Cobras went on to pick up the first game with ease

GAME 2

Oswell started the scoring for Coker hitting a sacrifice fly and scoring Brooklynn Stueness. Stueness the very next inning smacked a double into the outfield scoring Scott. Oswell with a swing of the bat lunch the ball over the fence driving in two runs with her home run. Eaves went back to back with a home run of her own. Fair singled into right field scoring Scott from second. Chloe Pelham singled into the outfield right after her scoring Stueness. Hillard grabbed herself an RBI scoring Mya Cribbs who pinch-ran earlier in the inning. Kelsi Gollie collected an RBI of her own scoring Jackson. Scott walked it off for the Cobras driving in Hillard and finishing the game in just the bottom of the 6th.