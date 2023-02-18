FLORENCE, S.C. -- Make it 17 wins in a row for the Francis Marion women's basketball team after Saturday's 76-63 homecoming win over North Greenville.

The Patriots outscored the Crusaders 41-30 after halftime.

FMU's Jasmine Stanley finished with 25 pionts and 18 rebounds. Teammate Layrn Taylor followed with 24 and 11. Aniyah Oliver had 11 points and seven assists, and Trinity Adams had 10 points.

BASEBALL

FMU 12

Chowan 2

FLORENCE -- Will Hardee hit a two-run double in the first, and Francis Marion was off and running in Game 1 of a twinbill. Hardee had three RBI by game's end.

During an eight-run fourth, Blake Falor hit an RBI single, followed by a bases-loaded walk drawn by Zack Summerville to make it 4-1. Naphis Llanos' two-run single made it 6-1, and Hardee's RBI single made it 7-1.

The Patriots' lead only grew from there. And in the seventh, Tanner Wakefield added a two-run double.

Winning pitcher Nick Palumbo went five innings and struck out six.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Coker 7

Shepherd 5

Coker started off slow as they gave up three runs in the first three innings. The team trailed (0-3) going into the fourth which Shepherd answered yet again putting four runs up in the first four innings.

The bats came alive in the fourth inning; With the bases loaded Caleb McCants looked to put the ball in play as he hit a fielder's choice which Shepherd couldn't control the ball and forced an error. Kody Hanna and Cam Ferrel both scored on the play giving the Cobras their first runs of the game.

The bottom of the seventh came up and the Cobras blew the doors down on Shepherd. Coach Fico needed to fire his team up and so he did. Jacob Yarberry with men in scoring position grounded out but scored Jaylen Mack putting Coker just two runs back (3-5). Ferrell helped Coker tie the game at five a-piece as he singled up the middle scoring Landon Reeves and Donavan Fray (5-5). Vining came up big for the Cobras again singling to left field and scoring Hanna and Ferrell and giving the Cobras their first lead of the night. Coker went on to win the game (7-5). Vining and Keaton Anderson both led the team with two hits a piece.