SATURDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU women's soccer wins 1-0

FLORENCE, S.C. – Reserve defender Alejandra Mesa scored in the 25th minute to lift Francis Marion's women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over Southern Wesleyan on Saturday.

The Patriots will head on the road for a visit to Converse University on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. FMU will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Erskine.

Mesa’s score followed an FMU corner kick by forward Valentina Restrepo and was headed on by defender Gracie Adkins. The score put away from one yard out into the lower right side of the Southern Wesleyan goal at the 24:24 mark. It was the Medellin, Colombia native’s first goal as a Patriot.

FMU outshot SWU with a 14-5 margin.

Patriot goalkeeper Makayla Willets pulled in the one save, but posted her third shutout of the season and her seventh career clean sheet.

Limestone 3

Coker 0

HARTSVILLE -- The Cobras' Dylan Winstead led the way with two shots in the contest, while Nour Noujaim, Chloe Mullen, Catrionnna Manning and Shannon Felker each had one shot in the match. Sarah Swaim made seven saves between the pipes in the contest.

MEN'S SOCCER

FMU 9

S. Wesleyan 0

FLORENCE -- FMU's Javier Bello recorded a hat trick. Goals were added by Hugo Jonsson, Jhancarlo Palma, Paul Sapper, Alvaro Zamora and Nick Huenig.

Jose Sposaro finished with an assist, as did Jonsson, Juan Aleman, Kimo Lemke (2), Louis Villarreal (3), Miguel Bello and Zamora.

The Patriots outshot Southern Wesleyan 27-6 and improved to 5-5-4 overall and 4-2-2 in the Conference Carolinas.

FMU next plays 7 p.m. Monday at Belmont Abbey.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coker 2

Lincoln Memorial 0

HARROGATE, Tenn. -- Coker field hockey won 2-0 over Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.

Payton Baronella-O'Toole got the Cobras on the board with a goal from Amba Brown less than three minutes in, before the Cobras would take their lead to the second quarter and eventually to the half. Kelly Naude would add an insurance marker less than two minutes into the second half to bring the game to its final score.

Coker out-shot LMU 20-3 in the contest and also out-worked the Railsplitters 12-3 for penalty corners. Naude led the way with six shots in the contest, while Cato Bartstra, Coda Fisher and Baronella-O'Toole each had three shots. Kelsey Sithole posted two shots in the game, while Lydia Donahower, Kaiya Sabur and Indy Echteld each had one shot in the game. Emma Reininga (4-4) pitched her first career shutout with one save in the game.

The Cobras (4-4, 3-2 SAC) are back in action on Tuesday to host Mount Olive at 4 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Coker 1

Limestone 1

HARTSVILLE -- On Saturday's Senior Day, the teams played a scoreless first half, before the Cobras would strike first in the 57th minute to take a 1-0 lead. Celestin Blondel found Frederic Benedix through a crowd to put the Cobras ahead, before Limestone would tie the match in the 71st minute to eventually bring the match to its final score.

Coker out-shot Limestone 14-8 in the contest, led by three shots apiece from Benedix and Blondel. Felix Stoeffler had two shots in the match, while Colin Serredszum, Luca Leonini, Gustavo Palmieri and Myles Jackson each had one. Jasper Rump (4-1-8) made three saves between the pipes.

The Cobras (4-1-8, 3-0-5 SAC) return to the pitch on Wednesday by hosting Lincoln Memorial. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Carson-Newman 3

Coker 0

HARTSVILLE -- The Cobras' Lauren Loveday and Taylor Hills each finished with six kills in the match, while Naomi Earl-Reyes had three and Alexis Kopicki and Chelsey Blume each had two. Nehemiah Jinks also registered one kill in the match. Adriana Velez dished out 10 assists in the match, while Kendal Boland had five and Mallory Carter had three. Blume and Makayla Harris also each had one in the match. Harris and Loveday each had one service ace in the match. Harris led the way with 12 digs in the match, while six others registered digs in the match. Blume and Hills each had solo blocks in the match, while Jinks had four block assists and Kopicki and Earl-Reyes each had two in the match.