BELMONT, N.C. -- Francis Marion University put together 18 hits in game two, including four from graduate student right fielder Will Hardee who homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs, to split its doubleheader with Belmont Abbey College on Saturday afternoon (Mar. 25) in Conference Carolinas baseball action. The Patriots fell in game one 10-6, but collected an 11-9 victory in game two.

In game two, senior right-hander Matt Dooley (3-0) earned the win by tossing six innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits, with four strikeouts. Senior righty Ben Thornton recorded the final two outs, both on strikeouts, to close out the win.

Sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley joined Hardee with four hits. Hardee also scored three times. Junior left fielder Zack Summerville, sophomore first baseman Kollin Crepeau, graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield, and junior shortstop Blake Falor all had two-hit performances in the second contest.

Oakley was hit by a pitch and Hardee singled to right field to give Patriots runners on the corners in the top of the first. The Patriots pulled across two runners beginning with Oakley scoring on a wild pitch and Wakefield penciling a one-run RBI single to score Hardee for a 2-0 lead.

The Crusaders answered with an RBI single to left field in the first and catcher Garrett Browder secured his second bomb of the day, drilling a two-run home run to left centerfield to give Belmont Abbey a 3-2 advantage.

FMU heated the bats up in the second with freshmen third baseman Charlie Bussey III smashing his first career home run as a Patriot to even the score at 3-3. The seasoned veteran Hardee felt inspired and ripped his second homer of the day into centerfield scoring three Patriots for a 6-3 advantage.

Belmont Abbey had two bases-loaded situations in the second inning that helped them score two runs cutting the lead to 6-5, one came from a wild pitch and the other on a sacrifice fly.

After Summerville ripped a three-bagger, Hardee’s bat stayed hot and he crushed his second home run of the game, and third of the day, to give Francis Marion an 8-5 lead in the fourth inning.

In the sixth, Oakley punched a double to left field and Hardee would be intentionally walked leaving Crepeau with a good opportunity to record an RBI single and stretch FMU’s lead to four at 9-5.

Two more runs gathered in the seventh, with Oakley grabbing an RBI single with the bases loaded and Hardee picking up an RBI single as well to give the Patriots a six-run lead at 11-5.

BAC added two late runs in the eighth, and the Crusaders had the tying run at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, but senior right-handed reliever Austin Moore retired the final batter to stop the inning. The Crusaders would creep into the Patriot lead in the ninth with a two-run home run to shrink the lead to 11-9, but Thornton struck out the final batter to secure the result.

Sophomore Ethan Wilson (2-1) was tagged with the loss after throwing two innings of work, giving up six runs on seven hits, with two strikeouts.

In Saturday’s opener junior southpaw Chas DeBruhl started for FMU throwing five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, and striking out four. Junior right-hander Connor Kirkley (1-2) took the loss as he gave up three runs on three hits.

Four Patriots grabbed one hit at the dish, while Hardee and junior designated hitter Alex Elliott each recorded two RBIs. Hardee scored twice.

The Patriots quickly got to business in the top of the first with Summerville shooting a single up the middle and Hardee crushing his two-run moon shot to give FMU an early 2-0 lead.

Belmont Abbey (21-10, 8-10) scored in the first on a no-out, bases-loaded situation, but good defense by FMU allowed only one run as it recorded a double play on the RBI and a ground out in the following at-bat.

BAC tied the score shortly after at 2-2 in the third on a double to left field and an RBI single up the middle. The Crusaders took over when Connor Tucker cracked a two-run home run down the right-field line to lead 4-2.

Another home run came the Crusaders’ way in the fifth when Browder smashed a solo dinger to left field stretching their advantage to 5-2.

Francis Marion caught fire in the sixth inning starting with a bases-loaded situation, including a double from Crepeau. Elliott then stepped up and powered a two-run double to left centerfield to help draw within one at 5-4 with no outs. Senior catcher Isaac Schuck scored Wakefield on a ground out and Elliott came home when Falor reached on a fielding error to reclaim the lead at 6-5.

With two outs in the sixth, the Crusaders responded with an RBI single to tie the score and put the go-ahead run on third. Tucker hit his second home run of the game, scoring three, in the following at-bat to jump the Crusaders in front 9-6. Belmont Abbey added more on a one-run double down the right field line and held the Patriots in the top of the seventh to win game one 10-6.

Junior Myles Hedgecock (3-0) picked up the win after coming in the sixth frame. He went two innings, allowing no hits or runs, with one walk, and one strikeout.

MEN'S TENNIS

FMU 4

Converse 3

FLORENCE -- After losing the doubles point, 45th-ranked Francis Marion University then waited out a three-hour rain delay before rallying in singles play to claim a 4-3 win over visiting Converse University, Saturday (Mar. 25) in Conference Carolinas men’s tennis play.

Francis Marion ups its overall record to 9-5, and remains unbeaten in conference play at 4-0, with its sixth-consecutive win. The Patriots will step out of conference play for a road match at 31st-ranked Wingate University on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Despite opening doubles play with a quick 6-0, 6-0 win at the top spot by FMU juniors Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez, Converse earned the doubles point by winning 6-3 at No.2 and 6-4 at the No.3 position. Day and Gonzalez, ranked 50th in the most recent Division II doubles rankings, improve to 10-2 this season with their 10th consecutive win.

The rain delay began just after singles play commenced. Patriot sophomore Martin Barbera knotted the match at 1-1 after play resumed when his opponent at No.2 singles retired with Barbera ahead 6-0, 3-0 in the second set.

Day won 6-2, 6-3 at the No.1 spot and Gonzalez followed with a 7-5, 6-2 victory at the No.4 position to give FMU a 3-1 advantage. After the Valkyries won at the No.6 rung, Patriot sophomore Harri Lloyd-Evans earned the clinching point with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No.3 singles.

Barbera and Day continue to lead Francis Marion in singles play with 12-2 season records.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

FMU 5

Converse 2

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University earned a pair of wins from senior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomores Sophia Hansen and Kim Venghaus.

Converse won at the No.1 doubles position, but FMU captured the other two doubles matches to post a 1-0 advantage. Hansen and junior Julia Pinto were victorious 6-3 at the No.3 spot and Karatantcheva and Venghaus followed with a 6-3 victory at No.2 doubles.

Play was interrupted for three hours by rain just after singles play began. After play resumed, Karatantcheva upped the advantage to 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-3 win at the top position and Venghaus followed with a 6-1, 6-4 decision at the No.4 spot.

After Converse (3-11, 0-4) pulled to within 3-1 with a win at No. 2 singles, Patriot junior Camryn Cassetori registered a come-from-behind 1-6, 6-0, 6-1 win at the No.6 rung to clinch the victory.

Hansen accounted for the other FMU point with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No.3 singles.

SOFTBALL

Lees-McRae 9-16

FMU 1-12

BANNER ELK, N.C. -- In the game-two slugfest that featured a combined seven home runs, the Patriots totaled 16 hits. Senior first baseman Taylor Watford led the way with three hits and a run batted in, while both senior left fielder Danielle Karacson and graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz had two hits, including a home run. Senior second baseman Megan Matsil and junior right fielder Katie Smith also had two hits apiece.

Junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson walked to lead off the game, and one batter later, Karacson rocketed a two-run homer to left field giving FMU an early 2-0 advantage. Lees-McRae answered with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the first.

The Patriots tied the score at 5-5 with a three-run second frame that was highlighted by Glanz’s two-run homer. Again, the Bobcats responded immediately with a single tally in their half of the inning to assume a 6-5 lead.

Francis Marion took the lead with two runs in the third as sophomore center fielder Avery Bellai and Cuthbertson ripped back-to-back RBI-doubles. However, Lees-McRae tallied four runs in the last of third to take the lead for good at 10-7. LMC would add five more runs in the fourth.

Matsil drove home a run in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly, and she and Watford collected run-scoring hits in the seventh to account for the final FMU offensive production.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jenna Walling (13-3) was the losing pitcher.

In game one, FMU manufactured a run in the top of the first to take an early 1-0 lead. Cuthbertson led off with an infield single, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and then sole home.

However, the Bobcats answered back in the bottom of the first as right fielder Emma Jackson cranked a two-out grand slam home run. Lees-McRae added five more in the bottom of the second and that would prove to be the final score, 9-1.

Cuthbertson and Matsil led FMU with two hits apiece. Senior right-hander Rachel Davis (11-6) was tagged with the loss.

Jada Wilson (7-5) was the winning pitcher in both contests. She started game one and came on in relief during game two.