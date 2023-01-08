SATURDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL: Lake City boys cruise past East Clarendon

Lake City 73
East Clarendon 28
LAKE CITY (73)
Qualek Washington 13, Amare Adams 12, Brown 4, A.J. Graham 11, Burgess 9, Jones 4, Bryson Rose 12, Singletary 2, McKnight 6.
RECORD: LC Lake City 12-3
