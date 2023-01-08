 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL: Lake City boys cruise past East Clarendon

Lake City 73

East Clarendon 28

LAKE CITY (73)

Qualek Washington 13, Amare Adams 12, Brown 4, A.J. Graham 11, Burgess 9, Jones 4, Bryson Rose 12, Singletary 2, McKnight 6.

RECORD: LC Lake City 12-3

