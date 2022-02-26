 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville's Berger, Lake City's McFadden-Pressley win state wrestling crowns
SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP

SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville's Berger, Lake City's McFadden-Pressley win state wrestling crowns

ANDERSON, S.C. − Hartsville's Logan Berger won his third consecutive state wrestling championship Saturday, this year at 152 pounds. He was also named Class 4A's most outstanding wrestler. Lake City's Andre McFadden-Pressley, meanwhile, won his first won his 3A state crown at 285. 

Also from Hartsville, Jackson Chavis was second in the state at 220.

South Florence's Jaylin Davis was the first Florence One wrestler to earn a podium finish. He placed third overall at 195 pounds. Bruin teammate Franklin Rivero was fourth at 220.

BASEBALL

Trinity Collegiate 5

Chesterfield 3

McBEE − Garrett Keen doubled and drove in three runs for the Titans in the McBee Tournament.

Colton Starling also doubled and had two RBI for the Golden Rams.

WP − Hunter White (5 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 4 K, 2 BB). LP − Zane Davis (3 IP, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 H, 5 K, 2 BB).

LEADING HITTERS − TC: Garrett Keen 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI; Cameron Jordan 1-2, RBI. C: Colton Starling 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Walker Sowell 1-1, 2B, R.

Trinity Collegiate 6

Cheraw 0

McBEE − Dewsey Meadows tossed five shutout innings for the Titans at the McBee Tournament.

Cameron Jordan tripled and drove in a run for Trinity.

WP −Dewsey Meadows (5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 6 K, 2 BB). 

LEADING HITTERS − TC: Cameron Jordan 2-3, 3B, RBI.

Berger
McFadden-Pressley
