SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville's Berger, Lake City's McFadden-Pressley win state wrestling crowns

FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship. Where? There's nowhere else the Tigers and Knights would rather be: The Florence Center. Tuesday's winner would then advance to the March 5 state championship game at 7 p.m. at USC Aiken against the upper state's Irmo-A.C. Flora winner.