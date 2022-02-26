SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville's Berger, Lake City's McFadden-Pressley win state wrestling crowns

ANDERSON, S.C. − Hartsville's Logan Berger won his third consecutive state wrestling championship Saturday, this year at 152 pounds. He was also named Class 4A's most outstanding wrestler. Lake City's Andre McFadden-Pressley, meanwhile, won his first won his 3A state crown at 285.
Also from Hartsville, Jackson Chavis was second in the state at 220.
South Florence's Jaylin Davis was the first Florence One wrestler to earn a podium finish. He placed third overall at 195 pounds. Bruin teammate Franklin Rivero was fourth at 220.
BASEBALL
Trinity Collegiate 5
Chesterfield 3
McBEE − Garrett Keen doubled and drove in three runs for the Titans in the McBee Tournament.
Colton Starling also doubled and had two RBI for the Golden Rams.
WP − Hunter White (5 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 4 K, 2 BB). LP − Zane Davis (3 IP, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 H, 5 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS − TC: Garrett Keen 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI; Cameron Jordan 1-2, RBI. C: Colton Starling 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Walker Sowell 1-1, 2B, R.