FORT MILL, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 won 11-1 over Davidson before losing 8-5 to Queen City, last year's North Carolina runner-up, in Saturday's second day of the NC/SC Challenge.
Post 1 is now 12-3 and hosts Georgetown Monday in a doubleheader.
