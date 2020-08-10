SCAL: Hartsville Red, Florence Green reach main draw of SCAL junior tournament

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville Red swept past Lexington Red with scores of 7-3 and 6-5 Monday to win the best-of-three series Monday and advance to the SCAL junior baseball tournament's main draw, which begins Thursday at Sumter's Riley Park.
In the bottom of the fifth in Game 2, Hartsville's Cam Cannarella scored on a wild pitch to break a 4-4 score. Also, in that inning, teammate Ryan Jordan scored on wild pitch to give Hartsville Red a 6-4 lead .
Hartsville's Grayson Wint went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
In Game 1, Cannarella went 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Ryan Jordan went 1 for 4 with two RBI..
GAME 1
LR 000 003 0 — 3 4 3
HR 024 402 x— 7 10 0
WP — Breden Lee (5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K). LP — Stukes ( 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 1 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HR: Cam Cannarella 2-4, 3 RBI; Michael Norris 2-4; Ryan Jordan 1-4, 2 RBI; Garrett Parker 1-3, 1 RBI; Bennett Meadows 1-2; Andrew Askins 1-3; Collin Reason 1-2; Roddi Morris 1-4.
GAME 2
LR 300 100 1 —5 4 5
HR 010 320 x—6 6 3
WP — Cannarella ( 2 IP, H, R, ER, BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS —HR: Cam Cannarella 1-3; Michael Norris 1-3; Ryan Jordan 1-1; Grayson Wint 1-2, 1 RBI.
RECORDS: HR 10-5.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville Red will play TBA at SCASL Junior Tournament at Riley Park in Sumter at TBA Friday.
Florence Green 10
Chester 9
CHESTER, S.C. — Nic Edick went 2 for 6 with an RBI to lead Florence Green to SCAL junior tournament's main draw Thursday at Sumter's Riley Park.
Florence Green's Josh Williams scored from third on a bases-loaded walk to score Shannon Jackson to break a 6-6 score in the top of the sixth. Florence then added three more runs by inning's end.
Williams also went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI.
FG 011 017 0 — 10 6 2
C 102 030 3— 9 7 1
WP — Mac Sawyer ( 2 ⅓ IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FG:Nic Edick 2-5, 1 RBI; Jayden Earle 1-5; Josh Williams 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Dylan Snyder 1-2, 1 RBI; Marshall Brown 1-5, 1 RBI.
RECORDS: FG 10-5.
NEXT GAME: Florence Green will face TBA at SCASL Junior Tournament at Riley Park in Sumter at TBA Friday.