FLORENCE, S.C. − A disastrous second inning which saw Florence commit three errors and issue three free passes led to a six-run outburst by Sumter en route to a 6-3 victory by the P-15's on Wednesday at American Legion Field.
It was the second victory this week for the Sumter squad, which improved to 10-5 overall and took the league lead over Post1 at 6-2. Florence fell to 13-3 overall and 5-3 in league play.
The two teams meet again Friday at Riley Park in Sumter at 7 p.m.
Post 1 actually grabbed an early lead on Korique Rainey's RBI groundout in the first that scored D.P. Pendergrass, but the momentum was short-lived.
The first six Sumter batters reached base to lead off the second and all of them scored − four on errors by Post 1. Seth Posey also had an RBI single for the P-15's as did Jackson Hoshour.
That resulted in Florence starter Anthony Hopkins leaving the game after 1 1/3 innings. Noah Skeen followed in relief and combined with Thomas Skipper to shut down the P-15's the rest of the way. Skeen went 4 2/3 innings and allowed just three hits while Skipper pitched a perfect top of the seventh.
Both efforts went for naught, however, as the Florence offense was mostly stifled the rest of the way. Sumter starter Jacob Holladay went the distance and allowed three runs while scattering seven hits and striking out three.
Owen Taylor's two-run homer down the left field line in the fourth was the only other offense Post 1 could muster. Pendergrass was the lone Florence player with multiple hits as he went 3 for 4 with a triple while Noah Carter finished with a double and a run scored.
Posey had two hits for the P-15’s while Dustin Kennedy reached base three times, including on a sixth-inning double.
JUNIOR BASEBALL
Sumter 15
Florence Green 0 (4)
SUMTER, S.C. — Timothy Gotshall pitched a four-inning no-hitter and struck out two to lead Sumter to a 15-0 win over Florence Green in S.C. American League junior baseball action.
Florence Green's only base runner came on a walk to Josh Williams in the top of the fourth inning.
FG 000 0 — 0 0 2
S 631 5 — 15 9 0
WP — Timothy Gotshall (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K). LP — Coleman Kelly (2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, K).
RECORDS: FG 6-4.
NEXT GAME: Florence Green will host Florence Blue at Legion Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
