FLORENCE, S.C.— Florence Blue’s Mason Lynch went 3 for 4 with an RBI as his team won 10-4 Tuesday against Florence Green at American Legion Field.
Florence Blue teammate Landon Brown went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Florence Green’s Jayden Earle and Marshall Brown each had a hit and RBI.
FB 000 406 0 — 10 11 4
FG 002 011 0 — 4 5 1
WP — Mason Lynch (5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, ER, BB, 2 K). LP — Harley Davis (5 IP, 8 H,6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FB: Evan Coleman 1-1; Hunter Matthews 1-4, RBI; Landon Brown 3-4, RBI; J.R. Williams 1-1; Parker Winfield 1-3, RBI; Jake Hardee 1-2; Mason Lynch 2-3, 3 RBI; Aydin Palmer 1-3. FG: Jayden Earle 1-4, RBI; Dylan Snyder 1-4; Marshall Brown 1-3, RBI; Shannon Jackson 1-4, RBI; Coleman Kelly 1-3.
RECORDS: FB 5-4. FG 5-5.
NEXT GAME:Florence Blue will host Florence Green at Legion Stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday. Florence Green will host Lamar at Legion Stadium at 6 p.m. today.
Hartsville Red 9
Hartsville Black 0 (5)
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville Red’s Treion McFarland went 1 for 1 with a double and RBI. Hartsville Black’s Gage McKenzie, Slayton Stokes, and Dawson McKimmey each had a hit.
The game was called in the bottom of fifth because of weather.
HB 000 00 — 0 3 2
HR 410 40— 9 6 1
WP — Breden Lee (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). LP —Quez Hadley ( 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HB: Gage McKenzie 1-1; Slayton Stokes 1-1; Dawson McKimmey 1-2. HR: Treion McFarland 1-1, 2B, RBI; Collin Reason 1-1; Michael Norris 1-2, 2B, RBI; Ryan Jordan 1-2, RBI.
RECORDS: HR 6-5. HB 5-6.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville Red will play Hartsville Black at Jimmy White Field at 6 p.m. today.
SENIOR BASEBALL
Sumter 5
Florence 2 (5)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Owen Taylor went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Florence, but it wasn’t enough at SEGRA Park on Tuesday night.
The game was called in the top of the sixth because of weather.
Post 1's Caleb Oakley went 2 for 2.
S 220 10 — 5 6 0
F 001 10 — 2 5 2
WP — Cody Windham (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, K). LP — Anthony Hopkins (1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS — F: Owen Taylor 2-3, RBI; Caleb Oakley 2-2; Noah Carter 1-2.
RECORDS: F 15-5.
NEXT GAME: Florence will host Richland at Legion Field at 7 p.m. Saturday.
