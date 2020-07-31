FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Blue dropped a 5-2 decision to Buford in the opening game of Friday's S.C. American League junior baseball doubleheader at American Legion Field before rebounding with a 3-0 victory in the second contest.
Aydin Palmer went 2 for 3 with a double for Florence Blue in the first game. In the second game, Landon Brown went 2 for 2 with a double while Stone Osborne went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
GAME 1
B 100 210 1 — 5 9 1
FB 000 000 2 — 2 4 2
WP — Austin Blackmon (7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 10 K). LP — Jake Hardee (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FB: Aydin Palmer 2-3, 2B; Landon Brown 1-4, RBI; Parker Winfield 1-4.
GAME 2
B 000 00 — 0 3 0
FB 100 2 — 3 5 1
WP — Aydin Palmer (3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). LP — Eli Sistare (4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FB: Palmer 1-2; Landon Brown 2-2, 2B; Stone Osborne 1-2,1 RBI; Luke Miller 1-2,
RECORDS: FB 6-5.
NEXT GAME: Florence Blue will travel to Hartsville Red on Monday for the first round of the junior state playoffs with Game 1 at Jimmy White Park at 6 p.m.
SENIOR BASEBALL
Florence-Richland game canceled
FLORENCE, S.C. − Saturday's scheduled game between Florence and Richland was canceled due to Richland's need to make up league games, Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart said.
Florence will now play Camden in the opening round of the S.C. American League state playoffs. The three-game series will be held at American Legion Field with contests Monday through Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting.
