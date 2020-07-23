LAMAR, S.C. — Florence Blue's Jake Hardee pitched a five-inning perfect game to lead Florence Blue to a 12-0 win over Lamar in SCAL junior-league play Thursday night.
J.R. Williams led Florence Blue at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. And, teammate Stone Osborne went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI.
FB 303 06 —12 14 3
L 000 00 — 0 0 0
WP — Jake Hardee (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP — Hunter Watford (5 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FB: Aydin Palmer 2-3,3B, 1 RBI; Hunter Matthews 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Landon Brown 1-3, 2B; Stone Osborne 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; JR Williams 3-4, HR, 3 RBI; Parker Winfield 1-3, 1 RBI; Landon Matthews 1-3; Hardee 1-3, 2 RBI.
RECORDS: FB 5-3. L: 2-9.
NEXT GAME: Florence Blue will travel to Florence Green at Legion Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
<&endagate>
Sumter 5
Hartsville Black 4
SUMTER, S.C.— Xavier Brown scored from third on a fielder's choice to break a 4-4 score in the bottom of the sixth to give Sumter the win.
Brown's triple scored Kyler Odom from first to tie the game at 4.
Cole Winburn scored from third off a single by Gage McKenzie to give Hartsville a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth.
Tanner Hall led Hartsville, going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
HB 030 001 0— 4 6 2
S 002 012 x— 5 5 2
WP —Clark Kinney (5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). LP — Tanner Hall (6 IP, 5 H,3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HB: Hall 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Dewsy Meadows 1-3,2B; Jack Moore 1-4; Gage McKenzie 1-1, 1 RBI; Dawson McKimmey 1-2.
RECORDS: HB 4-6.
NEXT GAME:Hartsville Black will play Hartsville Red at 6 p.m. Monday.
<&endagate>
Hartsville Red 10-16
Buford 0-1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville Red’s Cam Cannarella went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI in Game 1. Teammate Collin Reason, meanwhile, went 1 for 2 with three RBI.
In Game 2, Treion McFarland went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI for Hartsville. Teammate Garrett Parker went 3 for 4.
GAME 1
B 000 00 — 0 3 0
L 000 010 — 10 8 0
WP — Breden Lee (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP —Wright (4 2/3 IP, 7 H,9 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HR: Cam Cannarella 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Collin Reason 1-2, 3 RBI; Michael Norris 1-3, 1 RBI; Ryan Jordan 1-3; John Alexander 1-3.
GAME 2
B 000 01 — 1 7 1
HR 358 0x — 16 14 0
WP — Devin Phillips (5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). LP —Austin Blackmon ( 3 IP, 1 H,5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HR:Roddi Morris 1-1, 2 RBI; Collin Reason 1-3, 3 RBI; Cam Cannarella 2-2, 2 RBI; Michael Norris 1-3; Treion McFarland 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI; Ryan Jordan 1-3; Grayson Wint 1-3, 1 RBI; Garrett Parker 3-4; Andrew Askins 2-2, 1 RBI.
RECORDS: HR 5-5.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville Black will play Hartsville Red at 6 p.m. Monday.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.