FLORENCE, S.C. — Dewsy Meadows scored in the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie as Hartsville Black wound up earning a 6-3 over Florence Green on Thursday in S.C. American League junior baseball action.
Florence Green tied the game at 3-3 on Coleman Kelly sacrifice fly that scored Matt Guerreo from third in the sixth.
McKimmey led Hartsville Black going 3 for 3 with an RBI. Teammate Weezy Weekly went 1 for 4 with two RBI.
Florence Green’s Josh Williams went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBI.
HB 010 200 3— 6 5 4
FG 100 011 0 — 3 6 1
WP — Tanner Hall (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP — Coleman Kelly ( 2 1/3 IP, 1 H,3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HB: Weezy Weekly 1-4, 2 RBI; Slayton Stokes 1-3; Dawson McKimmey 3-3, 1 RBI. FG: Josh Williams 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Dylan Snyder 1-4, 2B; Harley Davis 1-3; Jayden Earle 2-3.
RECORDS: HR 4-3. FB 5-2
NEXT GAME: Florence Green will travel to Hartsville Black at 6 p.m. Monday.
Sumter 15
Florence Blue 10
SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Blue’s Landon Brown went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI.
Teammate Mason Lynch went 3 for 4 with two RBI.
FB 901 000 0 —10 12 3
S 307 140 x — 15 16 1
WP — Landon Delaven (3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP — Mason Lynch ( 2 1/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FB: Aydin Palmer 2-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI; Landon Brown 3-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Stone Osborne 2-4; JR Williams 2-4, 3B; Lynch 3-4, 2 RBI;
RECORDS: FB 2-4.
NEXT GAME: Florence Blue will host Sumter at Legion Field at 6 p.m. Monday.
