HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Quez Hadley went 2 for 3 with three RBI to lead Hartsville Black to a 12-6 win over Florence Green on Wednesday at Jimmy White Park.
The best-of-three S.C. American League junior state playoff series is now tied, with Game 3 slated for Thursday at 5 p.m. at American Legion Field.
Hartsville's Dawson McKimmey went 2 for 5 with two RBI.
Florence Green’s Nic Edick went 2 for 4.
FG 210 210 0 — 6 6 4
HB 024 402 x — 12 9 5
WP — Tanner Hall (5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, ER, BB, 11 K). LP — Coleman Kelly (2/3 IP, H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FG:Marshall Brown 1-2, RBI; Josh Williams 1-3, RBI; NIc Edick 2-4; Harley Davis 1-3; Coleman Kelly 1-3, RBI. HB: Grayson Weekly 1-2, RBI; Dewsy Meadows 1-3; Slayton Stokes 2-2, RBI; Dawson McKimmey 2-5, 2 RBI; Quez Hadley 2-3, 3 RBI; McKendrie Douglas 1-3.
RECORDS: FG 8-5. HB 5-8.
NEXT GAME: Florence Green will host Hartsville Black at 5 p.m. today in Game 3.
Hartsville Red 12
Florence Blue 6
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Ryan Jordan went 3 for 4 with two RBI to lead Hartsville Red to a 12-6 win over Florence Blue and sweep the best-of-three SCAL opening-round junior state playoff series.
Teammate Cam Cannarella went 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBI.
Florence Blue’s JR Williams went 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Teammate Parker Winfield went 2 for 4 with a triple.
Florence Blue ended the season at 6-7.
HR 000 341 4 — 12 13 1
FB 100 050 0— 6 10 8
WP — Breden Lee (4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP — Aydin Palmer (6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 3 ER, BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS — HR: Roddi Morris 1-5; Collin Reason 2-5, RBI; Cam Cannarella 2-5, 3B, 2 RBI; Michael Norris 2-5, RBI; Garrett Parker 2-4, RBI; Ryan Jordan 3-4, 2 RBI; Andrew Askins 1-4. FB: Palmer 1-4, RBI; Parker Winfield 2-4, 3B; Landon Brown 2-3, RBI; JR Williams 3-4, 2 RBI; Landon Matthews 1-2; Stone Osborne 1-3, RBI.
RECORDS: FB 6-6. HR 8-5.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville Red will play the winner of Irmo Gold/ Lexington Red in the second round beginning Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.