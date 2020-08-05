SCAL ROUNDUP: Hartsville Black forces Game 3 while Hartsville Red advances

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Quez Hadley went 2 for 3 with three RBI to lead Hartsville Black to a 12-6 win over Florence Green on Wednesday at Jimmy White Park.
The best-of-three S.C. American League junior state playoff series is now tied, with Game 3 slated for Thursday at 5 p.m. at American Legion Field.
Hartsville's Dawson McKimmey went 2 for 5 with two RBI.
Florence Green’s Nic Edick went 2 for 4.
FG 210 210 0 — 6 6 4
HB 024 402 x — 12 9 5
WP — Tanner Hall (5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, ER, BB, 11 K). LP — Coleman Kelly (2/3 IP, H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FG:Marshall Brown 1-2, RBI; Josh Williams 1-3, RBI; NIc Edick 2-4; Harley Davis 1-3; Coleman Kelly 1-3, RBI. HB: Grayson Weekly 1-2, RBI; Dewsy Meadows 1-3; Slayton Stokes 2-2, RBI; Dawson McKimmey 2-5, 2 RBI; Quez Hadley 2-3, 3 RBI; McKendrie Douglas 1-3.
RECORDS: FG 8-5. HB 5-8.
Hartsville Red 12
Florence Blue 6
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Ryan Jordan went 3 for 4 with two RBI to lead Hartsville Red to a 12-6 win over Florence Blue and sweep the best-of-three SCAL opening-round junior state playoff series.
Teammate Cam Cannarella went 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBI.
Florence Blue’s JR Williams went 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Teammate Parker Winfield went 2 for 4 with a triple.
Florence Blue ended the season at 6-7.
HR 000 341 4 — 12 13 1
FB 100 050 0— 6 10 8
WP — Breden Lee (4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP — Aydin Palmer (6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 3 ER, BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS — HR: Roddi Morris 1-5; Collin Reason 2-5, RBI; Cam Cannarella 2-5, 3B, 2 RBI; Michael Norris 2-5, RBI; Garrett Parker 2-4, RBI; Ryan Jordan 3-4, 2 RBI; Andrew Askins 1-4. FB: Palmer 1-4, RBI; Parker Winfield 2-4, 3B; Landon Brown 2-3, RBI; JR Williams 3-4, 2 RBI; Landon Matthews 1-2; Stone Osborne 1-3, RBI.
RECORDS: FB 6-6. HR 8-5.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville Red will play the winner of Irmo Gold/ Lexington Red in the second round.